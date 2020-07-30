Hisun's Favipiravir continuously supports the Middle East's endeavor in fighting COVID-19

TAIZHOU, China, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to news on June 29 from Middle East News Agency, Favipiravir, the popular drug used for treating COVID-19 has shown excellent results in clinical tests. AP, Fox and Deutsche Presse-Agentur have also reported the important role of Favipiravir in the successful fight against the virus in China.

Favipiravir was originally developed by Toyama Chemical Co., Ltd. In 2016, the patent of Favipiravir was exclusively franchised to Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Hisun), which cooperated with CMAM to develop Favipiravir tablets. The finished drug was approved rapidly in the Chinese market in February 2020. Since the outbreak of COVID-19, Favipiravir has been strongly recommended by the Chinese and Japanese governments and used in clinical tests for treating COVID-19 since February. Now it has been included in the diagnosis and treatment guidelines of Saudi Arabia, UAE and many other countries, and has been approved for indications of the disease in Russia and India. Stanford Medicine in the US ( https://www.clinicaltrialsarena.com/news/stanford-favipiravir-covid19-trial/ ) and the Italian Medicines Agency (AIFA) ( https://europost.eu/en/a/view/italy-starts-testing-antiviral-drug-avigan-against-covid-19-27664 ) have approved tests on efficacy of Favipiravir on the novel coronavirus as well.

The ongoing global multicenter clinical trials of Favipiravir in treating COVID-19 have shown remarkable efficacy and safety. Trial findings of Hisun's Favipiravir versus other drugs used in treating the virus from the Third People's Hospital of Shenzhen showed that those who took Favipiravir turned negative in viral nucleic acid tests in a shorter period of time (4 days), compared to the control group (11 days); higher improvement rate in chest imaging of 91.43% versus 62.22%, as well as higher level of safety. Inspiring results had also been seen in the early clinical trials of Favipiravir in Russia and Bangladesh: 60% of the Russian patients (40 in total) and 48% (50 in total) of Bangladeshi patients turned negative after 4-5 days, all without obvious adverse reactions or side effects.

The high quality Hisun's Favipiravir in adequate supply has been through all channels across China. Keeping a close eye on the global fight against COVID-19, Hisun has sent Favipiravir to support over 20 countries since this March. Currently, it has built long-term partnerships with seven Middle East countries in continued support for their battle against the disease.

