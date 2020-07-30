Symphony Talent Deepens Programmatic Recruitment Advertising Capabilities in SmashFlyX

NEW YORK and LONDON, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Symphony Talent, a global company that helps recruitment leaders transform the talent experience through software and services, released today three enhancements to its SmashFlyX programmatic job advertising solution. The features - goal-based auto-campaigning, Connected TV (CTV) advertising, and global ad hoc job posting - increase ad management efficiency and broaden employer brand awareness in video-based mediums.

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the Euro area unemployment rate sat at 7.4% in June, and the U.S. LaborDepartment reported 31.8 million people were claiming unemployment insurance. With more people working and sheltering at home, a recent study found that 75 percent of respondents are watching more streaming content than before the pandemic.

"There is an exceptional opportunity for organizations to ensure job seekers are aware of the roles they're hiring for now, as well as roles that may open up down the line," said Roopesh Nair, CEO of Symphony Talent. "Amidst a lot of uncertainty, companies can still build pipelines of talent for engagement with potential hires."

Furthering its breadth and depth of automation and omnimedia campaigning, SmashFlyX's new features include:

Goal-based auto-campaigning: The first completely automated approach to recruitment advertising campaigns.

Set your average time-to-fill goals once for every job type upfront, then proprietary machine learning will continually compare your actual time-to-fill to your goal, self-optimizing channels and spend to reach it.

Connected TV advertising: According to a SpotX survey, CTV viewership has grown to reach 50% of the top five EU markets, and the median age of viewers is 43. Additionally, CTV ads show consistently higher completion rates (95%) than desktop (75%) and mobile (72%).

Global ad hoc job posting: In traditional job distribution, if you need to post one job it's manual and separate from the rest of your data. SmashFlyX allows you to browse 8,000+ job boards - including Totaljobs, StepStone, and Naukri.com- and simply click to post for one job requisition.

"We see companies investing resources on advertising that lacks the data to prove effectiveness," said Simon Phillips, Symphony Talent's managing director, Europe. "Our platform leads the way in intelligence, automation and accountability, making recruitment advertising stress free."

Symphony Talent won an HRE Top Product Award in 2018 for its programmatic advertising solution, and last month made it a core module of its SmashFlyX talent marketing platform, fully integrated with CRM and career sites. The company has extensive creative and brand service expertise, supporting companies not only in advertising strategy and execution, but creating ad campaigns, assets and videos.

Symphony Talent is a global leader in transforming employer brand experiences through talent marketing software and services. Its talent marketing platform, SmashFlyX, unifies CRM, career site, talent mobility and programmatic advertising to help talent acquisition teams automate tasks for efficiency and empower interaction. Symphony Talent has won major awards in creative and employer brand services for EVP strategy, employer brand campaigns, career site design, and more. The company supports more than 600 customers across the globe, with headquarters in New York, London, Bangalore, and Belfast. Visit symphonytalent.com to learn more, and follow us on Twitter @SymphonyTalent_ and @SymphonyT_EU.

