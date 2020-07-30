Infiniti Research is the world's leading independent provider of strategic market intelligence solutions. Our market intelligence services are designed to connect your organization's goals with global opportunities. Infiniti has recently announced the completion of its FREE downloadable resource on market assessment study of the global cold beverage vending machine market.

The client, a prominent international F&B manufacturer, was evaluating the feasibility of promoting and selling their cold beverages through vending machines. As this was a segment that they had no prior expertise in, the company partnered with Infiniti Research to support its market research efforts in the global cold beverage vending machine market. In a span of five weeks, the client gained comprehensive data-backed insights to successfully action their plan to venture into the cold beverage vending machine market.

With 15+ years of expertise, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing the complete range of deep-dive market assessment, strategy, and research services for 500+ companies across the globe.

The engagement covers:

Comprehensive insights including cold beverage vending machine market segmentation (based on region and application segment)

Critical market dynamics including market size forecasted CAGR up to 2024, market trends, and challenges

Competitive assessment of leading cold beverage vending machine operators in global markets

Key recommendations from industry experts to successfully venture into the cold beverages vending machine market

Key results obtained by the client

Infiniti Research developed incisive market insights to support the market expansion plan of the F&B manufacturer into the cold beverages vending machine market. Key results obtained by the client through the engagement include:

Accurately profiled and targeted the audience in different locations, which helped market and sell the right products. This not only helped the company increase the sales considerably but also increased its market share by 20% within the first nine months.

Invested in a lucrative beverage product segment for sale through vending machines. This initiative became a huge success giving them an annual profit of 2.1 million.

Adopted vending machines with high-tech, self-servicing technologies. This helped the client gain high accessibility, low operation cost, and higher effectiveness

Identified and eliminated underperforming product categories sold through their vending machines using a location-based approach, helping them in better inventory planning



About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges.

