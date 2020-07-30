CareerBuilder kariera.gr Acquired by Local Greek Investor Group Spearheaded by One of Site's Co-Founders Theofilos Vasileiadis

Largest Online Job Site in Greece Primed to Continue to Support Employers and Job Seekers

CHICAGO, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global HR technology leader CareerBuilder announced today that it has sold its ownership of online job board kariera.gr to a group of local Greek investors, including Mr. Theofilos Vasileiadis, a talent acquisition industry veteran and serial entrepreneur. Originally acquired by CareerBuilder in 2007 from its founders, Vasileiadis and Mr. Fanis Rigas, kariera.gr is the largest job site in Greece and has operated in the job market since 1997. CareerBuilder retained the kariera.gr brand name due to its strength and recognition in the marketplace and the site will again continue to operate as kariera.gr under the new ownership. Through an on-going partnership agreement, kariera.gr will continue to offer a range of CareerBuilder services to clients including custom career sites, Talent Network, CBAT and Social Referral.

"Kariera.gr has experienced significant growth while under CareerBuilder's leadership, showing a 42% increase in revenue over the last decade and a 15% increase in total number of clients in the last two years alone," commented Mary Delaney, President of International, CareerBuilder. "This was a unique situation in having an original owner approach us to reacquire kariera.gr with an interest to have this brand once again be Greek owned. We were able to structure a unique partnership agreement where kariera.gr clients will continue to have access to CareerBuilder software solutions. Given Vasileiadis' excitement to continue the forward momentum, his knowledge of the local market and experience in this space, in combination with an excellent team of local leaders, we feel confident that the transition of ownership will be smooth for our clients. The industry-leading customer service and performance they have come to expect from kariera.gr will undoubtedly be maintained."

"Kariera.gr bears the history of almost 25 years of hard work from the founding team and the exceptional professionals who work there, and this was the driving force behind my initiative to approach CareerBuilder regarding a desire to regain ownership of the company. The investment and growth the site has experienced over the last 13 years have only furthered its position as a market leader. I am excited by the opportunity our team will have as we continue to support companies and job seekers in Greece and play a role in supporting the growth of our local economy," commented Theofilos Vasileiadis.

CareerBuilder's growth has been driven by the organization's commitment to providing innovative, best-in-class solutions that connect job seekers with meaningful employment and help employers find quality candidates to quickly fill positions and build a strong talent pipeline. In addition to being the largest online job site in the country, kariera.gr is known for Career Days, the biggest career fair in Athens and Salonica that has been hosted annually since 1998; Developers Day, the largest annual recruitment fair for the IT sector that launched in 2010; an annual survey that details job seeking trends, "Career & Gen Y", that launched in 2014 in partnership with Athens University of Economics & Business; and its awarding-winning Coding School that combines education, networking and specialization in new technologies within the labor market, launched in 2016.

CareerBuilder will continue to maintain international operations, with talent acquisition and software solutions being provided in the USA, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Sweden, The Netherlands, Vietnam, India, Singapore and Australia.

PJT Partners is serving as financial advisor to CareerBuilder.

CareerBuilder is a global technology company that provides end-to-end talent acquisition solutions to help employers find, hire and onboard great talent, and helps job seekers build new skills and progressive careers as the modern world of work changes. An industry disruptor for nearly 25 years, CareerBuilder is the only company that offers both software and services to cover every step of the Hello To Hire process, enabling its customers to free up valuable resources across their HR tech supply chain to drive their business forward. CareerBuilder operates in the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia and is the largest provider of AI-powered hiring solutions serving the majority of the Fortune 500 across five specialized markets. CareerBuilder is majority-owned by funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board. For more information, visit CareerBuilder.com for a great candidate experience and hiring.careerbuilder.com to learn more about our solutions for employers.

