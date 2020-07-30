LONDON AND ASSOCIATED PROPERTIES PLC - Outcome of AGM

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

30 July 2020

London & Associated Properties PLC ("the Company") ("LAP")

Outcome of AGM

LAP announces, following the Company's 80th Annual General Meeting held today at 24 Bruton Place, London W1J 6NE the outcome of the resolutions put to shareholders.

On all Ordinary Resolutions 1-7 voting was conducted by way of a poll. Resolutions 1-7 were passed as Ordinary Resolutions.

Full results of the poll for each resolution are shown below.

Resolution VOTES

FOR % VOTES

AGAINST %



(2) VOTES

TOTAL % of ISC VOTED

(3) VOTES

WITHHELD (1) 1- To receive the Company's annual accounts for the year ended 31 December 2019 together with the directors' reports and the auditors' reports on those accounts. 52,241,403 86.63 8,059,245 13.37 60,300,648 70.67 0 2- To approve the remuneration report for the year ended 31 December 2019. 48,658,993 80.74 11,614,655 19.26 60,300,648 70.67 0 3- To approve the remuneration policy. 48,658,728 80.73 11,614,655 19.27 60,273,383 70.64 27,265 4- To re-elect as a director Mr Robin Priest 48,699,619 81.14 11,320,807 18.86 60,020,426 70.34 280,222 5- To reappoint RSM UK Audit LLP as auditors. 60,273,383 100 0 0 60,273,383 70.64 27,265 6- To authorise the directors to determine the remuneration of the auditors. 60,300,648 100 0 0 60,300,648 70.67 0 7- To authorise the directors to allot shares and rights to subscribe for shares. 49,222,867 85.48 8,361,523 14.52 57,584,390 67.49 2,716,258

1 A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of votes validly cast for or against a resolution.

2 The percentage excludes votes withheld as these are not votes in law.

3 ISC - Issued Share Capital. As at the date of the AGM, the Company's issued share capital (excluding treasury shares) consisted of 85,324,514 Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each, carrying one vote each. Therefore the total number of voting rights as at the date of the AGM was 85,324,514.

A copy of the resolutions passed at the AGM has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for viewing at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and will be uploaded to the Company's website shortly.

