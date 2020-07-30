Findit, Inc.: Findit Online Marketing Campaigns Address The Need For A Diversified Content Portfolio To Engage Target Audiences Across The Web

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2020 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com, a full service social networking platform which provides online marketing tools to individuals and businesses, offers customized marketing campaigns that help improve your online presence in search engines and social media.

Findit online marketing campaigns incorporate a wide range of content types to ensure your overall exposure on the web is improved. In an age where more people than ever before are using smart devices to access content on the internet, it is no longer good enough to have just a really good website. Businesses and individuals that are looking to garner new business from the web can improve their overall exposure throughout the web, in social media and positioning in search results with Findit marketing campaigns.

Findit marketing campaigns are customized to your needs and budget to help improve your overall presence online. Our marketing campaigns include but are not limited to: website design and development, search engine optimization, social media management, content creation, video production, blog articles, social media sharing and more. Below you will find a break down of our online marketing campaigns and how each type of content plays a key role in your overall marketing campaign.

Website Design and Development / SEO

Clients who set up an online marketing campaign that do not yet have a website can have one built by Findit. We will design and develop a mobile friendly, search engine optimized website that has content about your brand, business, products or services. This becomes the starting place for where we begin to drive traffic to from the content we create. Clients with existing websites will receive an SEO report from Findit on how and where we can improve your overall website's optimization for search engines. Having a strong foundation for where to drive traffic to, including correctly optimized pages is key at the beginning of a campaign.

Content Creation - Right Now Status Updates

The main component of any marketing campaign offered by Findit is content creation on Findit in the form of Right Now Status Updates. Our marketing specialists create content about your business, brand, products or services on the Findit platform. This content is what gets indexed by Findit search as well as outside search engines to help improve your overall positioning in search results. This same content is then shared to social media sites to reach the target audiences who already follow you or know who you are. These sites include but not limited to: Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Pinterest and more.

Within a single Right Now Status Update, the types of content that can be included are: a text description (about you, your brand, your business, your products or services), a video link from Youtube or Vimeo, Photos from Photo Galleries on Findit, an audio file that was uploaded to Findit, and more. These content rich status updates can include a wide range of content that help further indexing in search engines and are visually appealing when shared throughout social media. Moreover, each component of the status update plays an important role in your overall indexing. The text description that describes the status update gets indexed in search results. The relevant photos that are pulled in have titles and descriptions for indexing in image search in search results. The video pulled in can have individual titles and descriptions for additional indexing. Each component of Right Now Status Updates on Findit help further the reach of your content.

Video Production

Findit marketing can also campaigns also include video production. Youtube, which is owned by Google, is an important place to house videos about your brand, business, products or services. Moreover, because Youtube videos are included in Right Now Status Updates, having videos in Youtube help improve overall exposure online, indexing in search engines, and help create more engaging content through Right Now Status Updates. Findit produces videos on your behalf that can be published to Youtube, placed on your website, included in your Google My Business account, and more.

Blog Articles

Clients that have properly optimized websites whether designed by us or SEOed by us also need to have regular blog posts published to their site. Blogs are a great way to update your customers about exciting news happening at your business, new products or services that you offer, or simply engage and interact on a more personal level with those who visit your site. Our marketing specialists create SEO-friendly blogs that target your products, services, brand or business while also engaging your customers.

Social Media Sharing

One of the final components to Findit's marketing campaigns is social media sharing. All of the content that is being created on your behalf begins to get shared through as many venues as possible. Every status update on Findit features the ShareThis function, which allows any visitor to the page to share that content to their social sites, increasing the reach of your content exponentially with every share your content receives. Findit also shares this content through your social networks and ours, to further the reach of your content.

Clark St. Amant of Findit stated, "Findit marketing campaigns address the fundamental need of having your content in as many places as possible. All of the different types of content that we create for our clients and all of the places we share and send this content for our clients helps them cast a wider net and reach as many people as possible. By creating content rich status updates that drive traffic to a properly SEOed website and sharing content from Findit to Facebook, Twitter and other social networking sites, Findit is helping elevate our clients' overall positioning in search results and exposure throughout the web in as many places as possible."

Findit is free to join and anyone can use the site on their own to improve their overall online presence themselves. Marketing agencies that handle online marketing services for their clients can include the Findit platform in their portfolio as part of their services to help improve their client's online presence.

To set up your online marketing campaign with us today, call 404-443-3224. Campaigns run month to month and are based on your needs and budget.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B-cD0x0ucv4

About Findit, Inc.

Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

