Infiniti Research is a premier provider of market and customer intelligence solutions. Having 15+ years of experience with in-depth, accurate, and reliable research, our strategic approaches and solutions provide our clients with a competitive edge. Our teams offer expertise in 50+ industries across the globe and ensure consistency of our research. Our solutions and recommendations are built on a strong foundation of actionable intelligence. Contact Us for more information.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200730005620/en/

Challenges faced by the Solar Panel Manufacturing Firm (Graphic: Business Wire)

"Thesolar panel manufacturing industry is projected to exhibit substantial growth through 2022 as a result of the steady increase in the demand for solar power. However, globalization, quality issues, and security and operational risks to supply chain are increasing challenges," says a manufacturing industry expert at Infiniti Research. For more insights into our solutions portfolio, request more information.

Business Challenge:

The client, a solar panel manufacturing firm based out of Sweden, was facing difficulties in delivering products, due to rapidly rising raw material process and supply chain complexities. This led to them losing contracts with current and new customers, and subsequently resulted in a palpable short-term impact on the company. They wanted to revamp their supply chain model and understand the root causes of their challenges. The solar panel manufacturing firm partnered with Infiniti Research to develop an alternative organizational structure and manage procurement challenges, among other objectives.

Our Approach:

Infiniti's experts followed a comprehensive approach and utilized our inventory management solution. The comprehensive approach undertaken to assist the solar panel manufacturing firm included the following:

Mapping the value stream and developing a commodity management fact base for key categories

Benchmarking the client's supply chain processes against the industry best practice

Conducting market scanning and monitoring, as well as root-cause analysis of bottlenecks

Risk assessment to understand the current and potential risks faced by the client's key suppliers

An analysis of on-going cost-pressure in the market, competitors' strategies, and pricing structures

Business Outcome:

Infiniti's inventory management solution helped the solar panel manufacturing firm to understand the flexibility of key suppliers to shift production and purchase order fulfilment. It also helped them increase coordination between supply chain tiers and close a 15% gap between actual on-time delivery and on-time delivery. The client was also able to reduce procurement costs by 10% and achieve a 9% cost reduction in pending and previously signed contracts. For more in-depth insights into this client engagement, read the full article here.

Infiniti's research experts are equipped with the expertise and skill set to provide effective, strategic, and actionable market intelligence solutions to solar panel manufacturing firms. Request a free proposal for comprehensive insights into root-cause analysis, risk assessment, and unparalleled recommendations.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200730005620/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us