NetAlly Announces Cost-Effective Hardware-Based Wi-Fi Surveying Solution, with Major Enhancements and Interoperability Across Product Ecosystem

NetAlly's AirMapper Site Survey app is now available on the AirCheck G2, and compatible with AirMagnet SurveyPRO version 10 for in-depth analysis and reporting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., July 30, 2020, and compatibility with AirMagnet SurveyPRO.



AirMapper Site Survey , announced in April for the EtherScope nXG network analyzer, now runs on the AirCheck G2 tester with numerous Wi-Fi heatmap visualizations in Link-Live, the company's management, reporting and collaboration cloud service.

"This is a game-changer for Wi-Fi surveying," says Dan Klimke, Director of Product Marketing. "Now with AirCheck G2 version 5 and Link-Live, our customers have a handheld, hardware-based survey data collector - which includes critical noise and interference measurements - and heatmapping, all for under $3,000 (USD)."

Survey data is automatically uploaded from the handheld tools to Link-Live for heatmap visualizations, making it easy for centralized experts to gather Wi-Fi data from across their sites and collaborate with their distributed network support teams.

"I'm really excited about what the engineers at NetAlly are doing," exclaims Dan Jones, mobility consultant and industry influencer (@UKDanJones). "This new functionality for AirCheck G2 takes an already great product to the next level, particularly when combined with the Link-Live online platform which provides great flexibility for data sharing both internally and with clients. By extending its use from an on-site troubleshooting tool to something that gives all the data your senior engineers need to assess and remediate remotely is especially valuable in today's work environment."

Additionally, NetAlly announced version 10 of the AirMagnet SurveyPRO software, enabling Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) planning, and the ability to import AirMapper data - whether collected via AirCheck G2 or EtherScope nXG and exported from Link-Live - for in-depth Wi-Fi heatmap analysis with the automated AirWISE Wi-Fi engine.

Julio Petrovitch, Product Manager for NetAlly wireless products says, "AirMapper heatmaps in Link-Live provide a fast and easy way for anyone to generate quality reports and validate installations and changes, but many of our customers appreciate the additional depth of analysis and reporting available in AirMagnet SurveyPRO."

Current AirCheck G2 and AirMagnet SurveyPRO owners with AllyCare support can upgrade to these latest versions free of charge. Other owners can simply purchase support (without needing to pay 'back charges') to obtain the upgrade.

