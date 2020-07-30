The following bond loans issued by Hemfosa Fastigheter AB will have a new last trading date. ISIN New last trading date ----------------------------------- SE0013109444 2020-08-10 ----------------------------------- SE0012596203 2020-08-10 ----------------------------------- Please note that the terms and conditions of the bond loans referred to above have been changed due to a written procedure, as communicated by Hemfosa Fastigheter AB on July 21, 2020. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Nasdaq Stockholm, Issuer Surveillance, iss@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7050