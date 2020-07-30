Amp The Cause Launches New Program to End Hunger Throughout the Denver, Colorado Region

The New Program, Called Fill the Void, Will Provide $250 Gift Cards to Local Neighborhood Supermarkets to Help Families that are in the Greatest Need Due to COVID-19

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2020 / The founders of Amp The Cause, a non-profit organization in Denver, Colorado that raises much-needed funds for health and education, are pleased to announce the launch of a new division called Fill The Void. The new program is designed to end hunger throughout the Denver area.

As a spokesperson for Amp The Cause noted, the inspiration for Fill The Void began in December, 2019 during their annual Holiday for Kids charity event. When asked what they hoped Santa Claus might bring them for Christmas, one 6-year-old child replied "food."

This statement by such a young child helped the team from Amp The Cause to realize how common food insecurity is in local families. Unfortunately, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, more families than ever are dealing with financial hardships, a shortage of donations at food banks and, since schools are closed, lack of access to the Free and Reduced Lunch program.

After meeting and discussing the issue further, Amp The Cause launched their new hunger initiative called Fill The Void: Amp The Cause to End Hunger.

"In partnership with Denver Public Schools, Fill The Void provides $250 gift cards to local neighborhood supermarkets to the most vulnerable and negatively impacted DPS families suffering from hunger and food insecurity due to poverty, economic turmoil, job loss, housing insecurity, the impacts of the coronavirus and immigration barriers," the spokesperson noted, adding that in collaboration with Fill The Void, Denver Public Schools has identified the 10 schools that currently have the greatest need.

"Beginning immediately and throughout the remainder of 2020 our goal is to serve 1,200 DPS families totaling more than 4,800 people with the intent to continue to expand and reach even more families in need in 2021."

At Amp The Cause, they raise critical health and education funds, generate awareness of local charities, use monetary and in-kind donations to help children with life-threatening illnesses, and provide opportunities for kids to participate in educational programs in a safe and healthy environment. For more information, please visit https://ampthecause.org/.

