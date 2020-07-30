Lloyds Bank PLC: Lloyds Bank half-year news release

LONDON, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Lloyds Bank plc
2020 Half-Year Results
Member of the Lloyds Banking Group
FINANCIAL REVIEW
Principal activities
Lloyds Bank plc (the Bank) and its subsidiary undertakings (the Group) provide a wide range of banking and financial services through branches and offices in the UK and in certain locations overseas. The Group's revenue is earned through interest and fees on a broad range of financial services products including current accounts, savings, mortgages, credit cards, motor finance and unsecured loans to personal and business banking customers; and lending, transactional banking, working capital management, risk management and debt capital markets services to commercial customers.
Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the full associated PDF document.
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/6349U_1-2020-7-30.pdf (http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/6349U_1-2020-7-30.pdf)
CONTACTS
For further information please contact:
INVESTORS AND ANALYSTS
Douglas Radcliffe
Group Investor Relations Director
020 7356 1571
douglas.radcliffe@.lloydsbanking.com
Edward Sands
Director of Investor Relations
020 7356 1585
edward.sands@lloydsbanking.com
Nora Thoden
Director of Investor Relations - ESG
020 7356 2334
nora.thoden@lloydsbanking.com
CORPORATE AFFAIRS
Grant Ringshaw
External Relations Director
020 7356 2362
grant.ringshaw@lloydsbanking.com
Matt Smith
Head of Media Relations
020 7356 3522
matt.smith@lloydsbanking.com
Copies of this news release may be obtained from Investor Relations, Lloyds Banking Group plc, 25 Gresham Street, London EC2V 7HN. The full news release can also be found on the Group's website - www.lloydsbankinggroup.com.
Registered office: Lloyds Banking Group plc, The Mound, Edinburgh, EH1 1YZ
Registered in Scotland No. 95000
