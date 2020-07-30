Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.07.2020 | 17:29
Lloyds Bank PLC: Lloyds Bank half-year news release

LONDON, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Lloyds Bank plc

2020 Half-Year Results

Member of the Lloyds Banking Group

FINANCIAL REVIEW

Principal activities

Lloyds Bank plc (the Bank) and its subsidiary undertakings (the Group) provide a wide range of banking and financial services through branches and offices in the UK and in certain locations overseas. The Group's revenue is earned through interest and fees on a broad range of financial services products including current accounts, savings, mortgages, credit cards, motor finance and unsecured loans to personal and business banking customers; and lending, transactional banking, working capital management, risk management and debt capital markets services to commercial customers.

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the full associated PDF document.
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/6349U_1-2020-7-30.pdf (http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/6349U_1-2020-7-30.pdf)

CONTACTS

For further information please contact:

INVESTORS AND ANALYSTS
Douglas Radcliffe
Group Investor Relations Director
020 7356 1571
douglas.radcliffe@.lloydsbanking.com

Edward Sands
Director of Investor Relations
020 7356 1585
edward.sands@lloydsbanking.com

Nora Thoden
Director of Investor Relations - ESG
020 7356 2334
nora.thoden@lloydsbanking.com

CORPORATE AFFAIRS
Grant Ringshaw
External Relations Director
020 7356 2362
grant.ringshaw@lloydsbanking.com

Matt Smith
Head of Media Relations
020 7356 3522
matt.smith@lloydsbanking.com

Copies of this news release may be obtained from Investor Relations, Lloyds Banking Group plc, 25 Gresham Street, London EC2V 7HN. The full news release can also be found on the Group's website - www.lloydsbankinggroup.com.

Registered office: Lloyds Banking Group plc, The Mound, Edinburgh, EH1 1YZ
Registered in Scotland No. 95000

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com (mailto:rns@lseg.com) or visit www.rns.com (http://www.rns.com/).

© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
