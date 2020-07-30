Three-quarters (76%) of commuters who used public transport pre-Covid, plan to change their mode of transport post lockdown

The 'new normal' of the daily commute has so for been more enjoyable for workers post lockdown, according to a recent study by motorcycle industry expert, Devitt Insurance.

Through a survey of 2,500 UK commuters, the research indicates that a third of British commuters (33%) felt stressed during their journeys to work prior to lockdown.

With the lockdown restrictions beginning to lift, it seems the public have taken this opportunity to review their commute and identify ways to make it more enjoyable- with one such way being adapting how they get to and from work.

While the study indicates the car was the most popular mode of commuter transport before the national lockdown, with over half of Brits (51%) driving to work each day, the concerns over using public transport post lockdown could see this change. The research shows that an overwhelming 75% of those who will be switching from public transport for their commute are choosing motorbikes for their daily travel to work.

The research also shows that the 'new normal' of the commute is having a positive effect on commuters, with a rise in the numbers of respondents saying they are enjoying their new commute more after returning to work. Before the Covid-19 outbreak, 37% of commuters stated that they actually enjoyed their journeys to and from work, but roughly one in five (17%) really didn't enjoy it.

Yet, for the commuters who have returned to work already, 46% said they now enjoy their commute, up from 37%. Fewer aren't enjoying it too just 9%, down from 17% pre-lockdown.

Tom Warsop, Marketing Manager at Devitt Insurance, commented on the findings:

"The lockdown period has obviously been a troubling time for the entire country, but it was heartening to see some positivity coming from the research in how the country is reacting to the 'new normal' of their commute.

"While the stresses of daily life are clearly affecting workers as they head out on their commutes, it was interesting to see that enjoyment levels have actually risen for those workers who are already heading back to their workplaces."

