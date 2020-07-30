Beijing Meishe Network Technology Co., Ltd.: Meishe Network Technology Helps Bilibili to Launch a New Version of Cloud Clipping and Upgrade the User Experience

BEIJING, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2020 / Bilibili, a popular Chinese danmaku video website, recently told the old web video editor to go offline. The new version of cloud clipping has been put online. It can be operated directly in a web browser without downloading. Compared to the old Web video editor, the new cloud Clipping is a complete upgrade to the user experience.











1. Operating environment and loading speed

The old version of The Web video editor can only be opened in the Chrome browser environment, will occupy a certain amount of local memory, computing resources for processing operations, to smooth the use of the need for a specific device threshold. The new cloud clips are available in Chrome, Opera and Edge, 360, and Firefox, and load much faster than the old version.

2. Cloud rendering technology architecture

Older versions of the Web video editor can only be used on fixed PC devices, but changing the method causes all the material to go offline. The newly launched cloud clip supports local + cloud rendering, eliminates the need for fixed devices, and allows users to make videos on multiple occasions on different methods.

3. Seamless interaction of multi-terminal contributions

The newly launched cloud clip is fully compatible with the subtitles, filters, special effects, and other mobile editor materials. The mobile draft can be synchronized to the web cloud clip for secondary refinement in the form of a timeline project, enabling users to produce more detailed videos.

4. Function

The new library is different from the old one, with fewer full-length video types but more "widgets." There are rich subtitle effects, transition effects, particle effects, and so on, providing more tool choices for content creators. Timeline editing mode is easy to operate, supports various audio and video formats, generates 4K video files at the highest level, and renders in the cloud without export, which can be submitted directly.

To lower the threshold of video production, encourage more users to create and enrich original content. This new version of cloud clip Bilibili once again chose Meishe Network Technology to carry out in-depth technical cooperation, further recognized the mechanical strength of Meishe Network Technology.

Meishe Cloud Editing is a new generation of high-end B/S cloud architecture nonlinear editing systems, which integrates video editing, creative packaging, and special effects. It is based on the broadcast level of image processing engine. It is specially designed for the whole industry customers, with video and audio clips, various professional types of subtitles, special effects packaging, stickers, transfer, filter effects, audio editing, one-button theme packaging functions. Support 4K high-definition multi-standard multi-frame rate multi-format mixing, image, and audio processing effects align with the STATE Administration of Radio, Film, and Television standards.

Using the latest WebAssembly technology of the browser and based on the powerful video and audio processing architecture of Meishe Network Technology SDK, it integrates the traditional professional non-editing function based on comprehensive coverage of the production function of short Internet video, to realize that everyone can quickly produce professional and high-quality video. It can also be customized for access and development according to customers' needs, which can be widely used in various industries to build video post-production cloud editing platform requirements. Cloud clip solution is also seamlessly compatible with Meishe Network Technology mobile SDK project, and supports the export of FCPXML, AAF, EDL timeline sequence, which brings great convenience to post-production workflow, reduces the production time, and improves the production efficiency of content.

The product matrix of Meishe Network Technology includes video shooting and editing SDK, intelligent editing solution, smartphone solution, face + beauty/sticker solution, cloud editing, virtual anchor, video packaging custom design, and other services. Its whole process function from shooting to editing covers all the current mainstream video gameplay. Has flexible technical architecture, using multithreading, CPU and GPU collaborative mechanism of pretreatment, natural language processing algorithms, such as technology, head manufacturers agreed by various industries both at home and abroad, with such as Millet, OPPO, Vivo, Bilibili, Migu, Cheetah mobile, Yingke, Mango TV, KEEP, Fang Tianxia, Small Red-lip depth of technical cooperation in various fields such as head customers. Besides, it cooperates with traditional enterprises such as National Electricity Network, radio, and television to promote Toutiao APP and financial media in government and enterprise.

In the future, Meishe Network Technology will make use of the technical advantages of traditional video and audio processing to provide developers with more innovative gameplay and imagination space, empower more industries, apply to a broader range of scenarios, and realize the value of cross-platform!

