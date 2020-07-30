Regulatory News:

Arkema (Paris:AKE) hereby announces the publication and the filing on 30 July 2020 with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers AMF) of the amendment to its 2019 Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF on 26 March 2020.

The English version, available to the public free of charge under the conditions set out by the regulations in force, is available on the company's website at: https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/financials/universal-registration-document/. The document is also available on the AMF's website at: https://www.amf-france.org/en.

The amendment to the 2019 Universal Registration Document notably includes information related to the strategy update presented during the Investor Day on April 2nd, when the Group announced a new phase of its transformation, as detailed in the press release published the same day. This amendment comprises a description of the reorganization of the Group around three coherent and complementary segments dedicated to its Specialty Materials (Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials and Coating Solutions) and an Intermediates segment, and a description of the Group roadmap and targets for 2024. This amendment updates the sections of the 2019 Universal Registration Document relating to the presentation of Arkema's activities, strategy and targets based on the elements provided in the "Strategy Update" presentation and the "New reporting key figures" document, both available on the Company's website.

Building on its unique set of expertise in materials science, Arkema offers a world-leading technology portfolio to address ever-growing demand for new and sustainable materials. With the ambition to become in 2024 a pure player in Specialty Materials, the Group is structured into three complementary, resilient and highly innovative segments dedicated to Specialty Materials Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials and Coating Solutions accounting for some 80% of Group sales, and a well-positioned and competitive Intermediates segment. Arkema offers cutting-edge technological solutions to meet the challenges of, inter alia, new energies, access to water, recycling, urbanization and mobility, and fosters a permanent dialogue with all its stakeholders. The Group reported sales of €8.7 billion in 2019, and operates in some 55 countries with 20,500 employees worldwide. www.arkema.com

