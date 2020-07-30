Infiniti Research is a premier provider of market and customer intelligence solutions. Having 15+ years of experience with in-depth, accurate, and reliable research, our strategic approaches and solutions provide our clients with a competitive edge. Our teams offer expertise in 50+ industries across the globe and ensure consistency of our research. Our solutions and recommendations are built on a strong foundation of actionable intelligence. Contact Us for more information.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200730005837/en/

Market Penetration Strategy for a Wind Turbine Manufacturing Firm (Photo: Business Wire).

"Factors such as population growth and the associated increase in electricity demand, widespread emphasis on expanded use of renewable energy, and increasing effectiveness and cost-competitiveness of wind energy are driving the wind turbine manufacturing market growth," says an industry expert at Infiniti Research. For more insights into Infiniti's solutions portfolio covering 50+ industries, request more information.

Business Challenge:

The client is a wind turbine manufacturing firm based out of Canada. Due to the growth in repowering activity, the client faced increasing demand for transportation capacity. However, the company's transportation segment struggled due to logistics requirements, which led to deployment risks for the company. The company witnessed a huge loss in its market share. The wind turbine manufacturing firm sought to leverage Infiniti's market penetration strategy to innovate equipment designs, take initiatives to counteract erosion, and investigate technologies.

Our Approach:

Infiniti's research experts utilized a comprehensive approach to assist the wind turbine manufacturing firm. The approach included the following:

Generation of an exclusive database through qualitative and quantitative research

Development of a market forecast and opportunity model to recommend critical success factors

Advisory on implementing new technologies and processes

Assessment of the offerings, new business strategies, and market position of top wind turbine manufacturers

Development of an actionable market penetration strategy

Business Outcome:

With Infiniti's market penetration strategy, the wind turbine manufacturing firm was able to reduce operating costs across manufacturing by adopting innovative technologies. The client was able to efficiently manage the supply and demand requirements. Also, they were able to reduce the likelihood of higher costs, missed deadlines, and less production. The client was able to enhance production efficiency and improve erosion resistance by up to 20 times. Further, the wind turbine manufacturing client was able to efficiently plan inventory, prioritize shipment and establish forward storage sites. Within one year, the wind turbine manufacturing market client was able to reduce the demand shortfall by 22% and increase its market share by 35%. Read more about the business outcomes of our market penetration strategy here.

Infiniti's research experts are equipped with the expertise and skill set to provide actionable market penetration strategies to wind turbine manufacturing firms. Request a free proposal for comprehensive insights on market opportunities, market trends, and unparalleled recommendations.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200730005837/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us