Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices GA Properties: Atlanta Luxury Real Estate Brokerage SVP, Lori Lane, Featured in Modern Luxury ATLANTAN Magazine

Lori Lane's leadership of Luxury Collection of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties has resulted in unprecedented success in the Atlanta luxury real estate market.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2020 / Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties' Senior Vice President, Lori Lane, was recently featured and interviewed by Modern Luxury ATLANTAN Magazine. In this feature, Lane is referred to as an "award-winning" "industry trailblazer" that has changed how Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices and the real estate world operates based on the tremendous impact from the innovative luxury campaigns and collaborations she created, directed, and seamlessly executed to national recognition status. In this interview, the Atlanta Luxury Homes Top Broker, comments on driving factors behind her unrelenting motivation to lead Luxury Collection to success, the collaboration process of creating award-winning marketing campaigns, obligations as being a female leader, and how she has adapted the way of doing business amid COVID-19 in an effort to keep clients and agents connected.

For the full feature in Modern Luxury ATLANTAN Magazine, please visit: https://digital.modernluxury.com/publication/?m=3622&i=665397&p=174

About Lori Lane:

Lori Lane, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties' Senior Vice President, led award-winning Luxury Collection to over $1.3 billion in sales volume in just four years. Through innovative initiatives and hands-on leadership, Lane continues to raise the bar for her staff and associates, resulting in unparalleled success in the Atlanta luxury market. She pioneered the art of storytelling marketing by inventing a unique blend of the five senses and fashion to produce original real estate marketing campaigns that evoke an emotional response.

"What our Luxury Collection has accomplished is a huge reflection of the dedication and leadership of Lori," said Dan Forsman, president and CEO Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties. "She is a visionary and brings a growth mindset to every project she works on. She continues to inspire her team by constantly modeling effective and creative leadership."

Lori's creative vision and leadership have led to many Luxury Collection initiatives. One of these initiatives is the creation of "THE LUX LANE," an exclusive Luxury Collection video series. All videos are produced in-house and feature Senior Vice President Lori Lane, who discusses the latest news and happenings inside Luxury Collection. One of the ways Lori sets herself apart as a leader is by the mentorship of her growing staff. Despite a demanding schedule, she carves out weekly time to develop and challenge the ideas presented by her team, continually looking for new ways to evolve and improve.

"The intention behind all of our marketing campaigns is to create something thought provoking, that resonates with luxury and has not been seen before in traditional real estate marketing," said Lori Lane, Senior Vice President of Luxury Collection. "The buyers of luxury real estate are diverse, but what connects them all is the desire to experience something exclusive and memorable. I am fortunate that my team shares my passion for creating compelling marketing campaigns and can execute our company's vision of storytelling with excellence."

The Luxury Collection division has produced multiple marketing campaigns that further highlight the brand's image and tell the story of luxury living. These campaigns and initiatives, combined with Lori's leadership, have resulted in an impressive assortment of awards won by Luxury Collection. These awards include Best Print Marketing Campaign from Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate, Best of Atlanta Reader's Choice and Best Metro Atlanta REALTORS® from Modern Luxury's ATLANTAN, Best Social Media Campaign and Best Marketing Campaign from Modern Luxury's INTERIORS. Luxury Collection also took home the coveted MAX Award, representing marketing excellence, and Luxury Collection is the first-ever real estate group ever to win this award, edging out Arby's, Coca-Cola, and other Fortune 500 companies. In addition to all the awards Luxury Collection has won, Lori Lane was honored as a "2019 Woman in Power" by Modern Luxury's ATLANTAN, "2020 People's Choice" by Modern Luxury's INTERIORS, and "2020 Women Making the Mark" by Atlanta Magazine.

"I am fortunate to work with the most talented group of people in the industry and am humbled by the trust and confidence they place in me. They encourage me to bring the best version of myself every day," said Lori Lane. "Luxury Collection continues to emerge in the luxury market, and these awards are affirming what we at Berkshire Hathaway already believe. We truly are redefining luxury real estate in Metro Atlanta."

About Luxury Collection Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties

Luxury Collection is an award-winning division of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties. Year after year, the division continues to set the standard in the marketing and selling of luxury properties throughout the Metro Atlanta area. Through an extensive marketing strategy, Luxury Collection associates receive the most advanced marketing and technological resources available. By tapping into Berkshire Hathaway's vast global, national, and local networks, Luxury Collection listings receive maximum exposure resulting in more leads and closings for Luxury Collection properties. Backed by the power of one of the most admired companies in the world, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties is globally recognized as redefining luxury real estate.

