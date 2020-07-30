Technavio has been monitoring the radio frequency filters market and it is poised to grow by USD 8.95 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200730005726/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Radio Frequency Filters Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please request Free Sample Report on Covid-19 Impact
Frequently Asked Questions-
- At what CAGR is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?
- Growing at a CAGR of over 12%, the market growth will accelerate during the forecast period of 2020-2024.
- What is the key factor driving the market?
- Growing popularity of RF SOI is one of the key factors driving market growth.
- What are the top players in the market?
- AVX Corp., Broadcom Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Qorvo Inc., Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Skyworks Solutions Inc., STMicroelectronics NV, Tai-Saw Technology Co. Ltd., Taiyo Yuden Co. Ltd., and TDK Corp. are some of the major market participants.
- Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the market?
- APAC
- What is the major trend for radio frequency filters market?
- Proliferation of next-generation LTE wireless networks is a major growth factor for the market.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AVX Corp., Broadcom Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Qorvo Inc., Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Skyworks Solutions Inc., STMicroelectronics NV, Tai-Saw Technology Co. Ltd., Taiyo Yuden Co. Ltd., and TDK Corp. are some of the major market participants. The growing popularity of RF SOI will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in fast-growing segments, while maintaining their position in the slow-growing segments.
Radio Frequency Filters Market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Cellular Devices
- GPS Devices
- Tablets
- Others
- Geographic Landscape
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40877
Radio Frequency Filters Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our radio frequency filters market report covers the following areas:
- Radio Frequency Filters Market size
- Radio Frequency Filters Market trends
- Radio Frequency Filters Market analysis
This study identifies proliferation of next-generation LTE wireless networks as one of the prime reasons driving the radio frequency filters market growth during the next few years.
Radio Frequency Filters Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the radio frequency filters market, including some of the vendors such as AVX Corp., Broadcom Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Qorvo Inc., Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Skyworks Solutions Inc., STMicroelectronics NV, Tai-Saw Technology Co. Ltd., Taiyo Yuden Co. Ltd., and TDK Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Radio frequency filters market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Radio Frequency Filters Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist radio frequency filters market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the radio frequency filters market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the radio frequency filters market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of radio frequency filters market vendors
Table of Contents:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Preface
- 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Market segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Cellular devices Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- GPS devices Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Tablets Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by application
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY
- Market segmentation by technology
- Comparison by technology
- SAW filters Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- BAW filters Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by technology
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing popularity of RF SOI
- Use of new materials for manufacture of RF devices
- Automation in automobiles
- Explosive growth of wireless computing devices
- along with the advent of IoT
- Growing number of smart cities
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- AVX Corp.
- Broadcom Inc.
- Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
- Qorvo Inc.
- Qualcomm Technologies Inc.
- Skyworks Solutions, Inc.
- STMicroelectronics NV
- Tai-Saw Technology Co. Ltd.
- Taiyo Yuden Co. Ltd.
- TDK Corp.
PART 15: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200730005726/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/