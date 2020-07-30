Issuer Direct Corporation: Issuer Direct Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

Platform and Technology Revenue Increased 24% to $3.3 million, 68% of Total Revenue; Year-over-Year EBITDA margins more than doubled to 28% or $1.4 Million

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2020 / Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSE American:ISDR) (the "Company"), an industry-leading communications and compliance company, today reported its operating results for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Brian Balbirnie, CEO of Issuer Direct, commented, "The second quarter was a record quarter for us in terms of top-line revenue, operating income, EBITDA and cash flow from operations, as we benefited from our virtual product line-up and continued newswire expansion."

Mr. Balbirnie continued, "Looking at our growth drivers, they were threefold. First, ACCESSWIRE continues to be a steady contributor to our top line results, growing 19% year-over-year. This is a product offering we believe can continue its strong growth in both customer counts and revenue for years to come. Secondly, despite the current environment caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the rest of our business performed well and exceeded our expectations in many ways. We believe this is a good indicator for us as we move to the back half of the year. Finally, in terms of new offerings, we delivered on our product pivot with a virtual focus, which supported our revenue growth, increased our profitability and also drove our overall platform branding and marketplace awareness."

Mr. Balbirnie concluded, "It is encouraging to see the growth in revenue and EBITDA margins in the quarter. We remain committed to continue the innovation of our products, the search for acquisition targets in the communications industry and the drive to increase market awareness through our sales and marketing teams."

Second Quarter 2020 Highlights:

Revenue - Total revenue was $4,884,000, an 18% increase from $4,138,000 in Q2 2019 and a 22% increase from $4,016,000 in Q1 2020. Platform and Technology revenue increased 24% from Q2 2019 and 23% from Q1 2020. The increase in Platform and Technology revenue was due to an increase in webcasting revenue as a result of our new virtual products, increased revenue from our newswire business and additional subscriptions of Platform id. Platform & Technology revenue increased to 68% of total revenue for Q2 2020, compared to 64% for Q2 2019. Services revenue increased 7% from Q2 2019 and 19% from Q1 2020.

Gross Margin - Gross margin for Q2 2020 was $3,522,000, or 72% of revenue, compared to $2,888,000, or 70% of revenue, during Q2 2019 and $2,763,000, or 69%, in Q1 2020. Platform and Technology gross margin was 78%, compared to 73% in Q2 2019 and 74% in Q1 2020. The increase in gross margin is primarily related to the increase in revenue from our virtual products.

Operating Income - Operating income was $1,001,000 for Q2 2020, as compared to $130,000 during Q2 2019. The increase in operating income is due to the increase in gross margin as well as a decrease in operating expenses. General and Administrative Expenses decreased $125,000, or 9%, primarily due to a decrease in bad debt expense due to a large reserve in Q2 2019. Product development expense decreased $178,000, or 52% from Q2 2019 due to a decrease in headcount.

Net Income - Net income was $772,000, or $0.21 per diluted share, during Q2 2020, compared to $212,000, or $0.05 per diluted share, during Q2 2019.

Operating Cash Flows - Cash flows from operations for Q2 2020 were $1,477,000 compared to $259,000 in Q2 2019 and $602,000 in Q1 2020

Non-GAAP Measures - Q2 2020 EBITDA was $1,354,000, or 28% of revenue, compared to $550,000, or 13% of revenue, during Q2 2019. Non-GAAP net income for Q2 2020 was $974,000, or $0.26 per diluted share, compared to $477,000, or $0.12 per diluted share, during Q2 2019.

Stock Repurchase Plan - During the quarter, the Company repurchased an additional 62,198 of its shares at a total aggregate value of $580,000, under the Company's $2,000,000 share repurchase program originally announced on August 7, 2019 and increased on March 16, 2020. As of June 30, 2020, we have purchased a total of 160,068 shares under the stock repurchase plan.

First Half 2020 Highlights:

Revenue - Total revenue was $8,900,000, a 7% increase from $8,317,000 during the first half of 2019. The increase in Platform and Technology revenue was due to an increase in webcasting revenue as a result of our new virtual products, increased revenue from our newswire business and additional subscriptions of Platform id. Platform & Technology revenue increased to 67% of total revenue for the first half of 2020, compared to 64% for the first half of 2019. Services revenue decreased 3% from the first half of 2019.

Gross Margin - Gross margin for the first half of 2020 was $6,285,000, or 71% of revenue, compared to $5,765,000, or 69% of revenue, during the first half of 2019. Platform and Technology gross margin was 76%, compared to 74% during the first half of 2019. The increase in gross margin is primarily related to the increase in revenue from our virtual products.

Operating Income - Operating income was $1,249,000 for the first half of 2020, as compared to $277,000 during the first half of 2019. The increase in operating income is due to the increase in gross margin as well a decrease in operating expenses as noted for Q2 2020.

Net Income - Net income was $998,000, or $0.26 per diluted share, during the first half of 2020, compared to $417,000, or $0.11 per diluted share, during the first half of 2019.

Operating Cash Flows - Cash flows from operations for the first half of 2020 were $2,079,000 compared to $795,000 during the first half of 2019.

Non-GAAP Measures - EBITDA for the first half of 2020 was $1,976,000, or 22% of revenue, compared to $1,108,000, or 13% of revenue, during the first half of 2019. Non-GAAP net income for the first half of 2020 was $1,372,000, or $0.36 per diluted share, compared to $995,000, or $0.26 per diluted share, during the first half of 2019.

Key Performance Indicators:

During the quarter, the Company worked with 1,477 publicly traded customers, compared to 1,440 during the same period last year.

During the quarter, the Company worked with 1,390 privately held customers compared to 997 during the same period last year

During the quarter we signed 35 new Platform id. subscriptions to new or existing customers with a total annual contract value of $225,000

Total Platform id. subscriptions as of June 30, 2020 were 295, with an annual contract value of $2,228,000, compared to 273 subscriptions with an annual contract value of $2,098,000 as of March 31, 2020.

Non-GAAP Information

Certain Non-GAAP financial measures are included in this press release. In the calculation of these measures, the Company excludes certain items, such as amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation, integration and acquisition costs, the impact of discrete items impacting income tax expense and tax impact of adjustments. The Company believes that excluding such items provides investors and management with a representation of the Company's core operating performance and with information useful in assessing its prospects for the future and underlying trends in the Company's operating expenditures and continuing operations. Management uses such Non-GAAP measures to evaluate financial results and manage operations. The release and the attachments to this release provide a reconciliation of each of the Non-GAAP measures referred to in this release to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. TheNon-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered a substitute for the corresponding GAAP financial statements and investors should evaluate them carefully. These Non-GAAP financial measures may differ materially from the Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

CALCULATION OF EBITDA

($ in '000's)

Three Months ended June 30, 2020 2019 Amount Amount Net income: $ 772 $ 212 Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 353 419 Interest expense (income) (1 ) (114 ) Income tax expense 230 33 EBITDA: $ 1,354 $ 550

Six Months ended June 30, 2020 2019 Amount Amount Net income: $ 998 $ 417 Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 727 831 Interest expense (income) (59 ) (186 ) Income tax expense 310 46 EBITDA: $ 1,976 $ 1,108

RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

($ in '000's, except per share amounts)

Three Months ended June 30, 2020 2019 Amount Per diluted share Amount Per diluted share Net income: $ 772 $ 0.20 $ 212 $ 0.05 Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets (1) 172 0.05 191 0.05 Stock-based compensation (2) 84 0.02 131 0.03 Tax impact of adjustments (4) (54 ) (0.01 ) (68 ) (0.02 ) Impact of discrete items impacting income tax expense (5) - - 11 0.01 Non-GAAP net income: $ 974 $ 0.26 $ 477 $ 0.12

Six Months ended June 30, 2020 2019 Amount Per diluted share Amount Per diluted share Net income: $ 998 $ 0.27 $ 417 $ 0.11 Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets (1) 344 0.09 382 0.10 Stock-based compensation (2) 129 0.03 268 0.07 Integration and acquisition costs (3) - - 112 0.03 Tax impact of adjustments (4) (99 ) (0.03 ) (160 ) (0.04 ) Impact of discrete items impacting income tax expense (5) - - (24 ) (0.01 ) Non-GAAP net income: $ 1,372 $ 0.36 $ 995 $ 0.26

1) The adjustments represent the amortization of intangible assets related to acquired assets and companies.

2) The adjustments represent stock-based compensation expense related to awards of stock options, restricted stock units or common stock in exchange for services. Although the Company expects to continue to award stock in exchange for services, the amount of stock-based compensation is excluded as it is highly variable based on the stock price and not tied directly to the operations of the business.

3) The adjustments represent legal and accounting fees and other non-recurring costs in connection with the acquisition of VisualWebcaster Platform.

4) This adjustment gives effect to the tax impact of all non-GAAP adjustments at the current Federal rate of 21%.

5) The adjustments eliminate discrete items impacting income tax expense. For the periods ended June 30, 2019, the discrete items relate to either the excess or shortfall stock-based compensation benefit recognized in income tax expense during the period.

Conference Call Information

To participate in this event, dial approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the call.

Date: July 30, 2020

Time: 4:30 PM ET

Participant: 877-407-8133 | 201-689-8040

Live Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/842/36011

Conference Call Replay Information

The replay will be available beginning approximately 1 hour after the completion of the live event, ending at midnight eastern on August 13, 2020.

Toll-free: 877.481.4010

International: 919.882.2331

Reference ID: 36011

Web replay: http://www.issuerdirect.com/earnings-calls-and-scripts/

ISSUER DIRECT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

June 30, December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS (unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 17,097 $ 15,766 Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $601 and $700, respectively) 2,599 2,051 Income tax receivable - 48 Other current assets 273 141 Total current assets 19,969 18,006 Capitalized software (net of accumulated amortization of $2,472 and $2,153, respectively) 815 1,134 Fixed assets (net of accumulated amortization of $245 and $181, respectively) 839 899 Right-of-use asset - leases 1,979 2,127 Deferred tax asset 292 256 Other long-term assets 64 77 Goodwill 6,376 6,376 Intangible assets (net of accumulated amortization of $5,281 and $4,937, respectively) 3,171 3,515 Total assets $ 33,505 $ 32,390 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 430 $ 266 Accrued expenses 1,385 1,151 Note payable - short-term (net of discount of $6 and $19, respectively) 314 301 Income taxes payable 614 310 Deferred revenue 2,015 1,812 Total current liabilities 4,758 3,840 Deferred income tax liability 130 141 Lease liabilities - long-term 2,138 2,309 Total liabilities 7,026 6,290 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. - - Common stock $0.001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, 3,734,502 and 3,786,398 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. 4 4 Additional paid-in capital 21,619 22,275 Other accumulated comprehensive income (loss) 21 (16 ) Retained earnings 4,835 3,837 Total stockholders' equity 26,479 26,100 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 33,505 $ 32,390

ISSUER DIRECT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues $ 4,884 $ 4,138 $ 8,900 $ 8,317 Cost of revenues 1,362 1,250 2,615 2,552 Gross profit 3,522 2,888 6,285 5,765 Operating costs and expenses: General and administrative 1,197 1,322 2,413 2,683 Sales and marketing expenses 950 875 1,846 1,695 Product development 165 343 359 680 Depreciation and amortization 209 218 418 430 Total operating costs and expenses 2,521 2,758 5,036 5,488 Operating income 1,001 130 1,249 277 Interest income (expense), net 1 115 59 186 Income before income taxes 1,002 245 1,308 463 Income tax expense 230 33 310 46 Net income $ 772 $ 212 $ 998 $ 417 Income per share - basic $ 0.21 $ 0.05 $ 0.27 $ 0.11 Income per share - fully diluted $ 0.21 $ 0.05 $ 0.26 $ 0.11 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic 3,736 3,857 3,762 3,854 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - fully diluted 3,761 3,873 3,789 3,871

ISSUER DIRECT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands)

For the Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 998 $ 417 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 727 831 Bad debt expense 182 555 Deferred income taxes (51 ) 6 Non-cash interest expense 13 13 Stock-based compensation expense 129 268 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable (730 ) (1,384 ) Decrease (increase) in other assets 77 (266 ) Increase (decrease) in accounts payable 164 67 Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses and other liabilities 367 (87 ) Increase (decrease) in deferred revenue 203 375 Net cash provided by operating activities 2,079 795 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of VisualWebcaster Platform - (2,788 ) Capitalized software - (20 ) Purchase of fixed assets (4 ) (6 ) Net cash used in investing activities (4 ) (2,814 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payment for stock repurchase and retirement (785 ) - Net cash used in financing activities (785 ) - Net change in cash 1,290 (2,019 ) Cash - beginning 15,766 17,222 Currency translation adjustment 41 (7 ) Cash - ending $ 17,097 $ 15,196 Supplemental disclosures: Cash paid for income taxes $ 12 $ 128 Non-cash activities: Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for lease liabilities $ - $ 260

