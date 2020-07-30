Anaconda Mining Inc.: Anaconda Mining Announces Results From Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2020 / Anaconda Mining Inc. ("Anaconda" or the "Company") - (TSX:ANX) (OTCQX:ANXGF) is pleased to announce that all resolutions proposed to shareholders at the annual and special meeting held today were duly passed.

All the nominees listed in the management information circular for the meeting were elected as directors of the Company. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Kevin Bullock 28,934,879 85.66 % 4,844,583 14.34 % Michael Byron 28,859,758 85.44 % 4,919,704 14.56 % Jonathan Fitzgerald 28,859,183 85.43 % 4,920,279 14.57 % Lewis Lawrick 28,860,179 85.44 % 4,919,283 14.56 % Mary-Lynn Oke 33,742,932 99.89 % 36,530 0.11 %



In addition: (i) PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was reappointed as the Company's auditors for the ensuing year and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration; and (ii) the unallocated stock options under the Stock Option Plan and Share Units under the Share Unit Plan were approved by a majority of shareholders.

ABOUT ANACONDA

Anaconda is a TSX and OTCQX-listed gold mining, development, and exploration company, focused in Atlantic Canada. The company operates mining and milling operations in the prolific Baie Verte Mining District of Newfoundland which includes the fully-permitted Pine Cove Mill, tailings facility and deep-water port, as well as ~11,000 hectares of highly prospective mineral lands including those adjacent to the past producing, high-grade Nugget Pond Mine at its Tilt Cove Gold Project. Anaconda is also developing the Goldboro Gold Project in Nova Scotia, a high-grade resource and the subject of an on-going feasibility study.

