WKN: A2G8YS ISIN: CA03240P2070 
30.07.2020
Anaconda Mining Inc.: Anaconda Mining Announces Results From Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2020 / Anaconda Mining Inc. ("Anaconda" or the "Company") - (TSX:ANX) (OTCQX:ANXGF) is pleased to announce that all resolutions proposed to shareholders at the annual and special meeting held today were duly passed.

All the nominees listed in the management information circular for the meeting were elected as directors of the Company. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.

Nominee
 Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld
Kevin Bullock
 28,934,879 85.66% 4,844,583 14.34%
Michael Byron
 28,859,758 85.44% 4,919,704 14.56%
Jonathan Fitzgerald
 28,859,183 85.43% 4,920,279 14.57%
Lewis Lawrick
 28,860,179 85.44% 4,919,283 14.56%
Mary-Lynn Oke
 33,742,932 99.89% 36,530 0.11%


In addition: (i) PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was reappointed as the Company's auditors for the ensuing year and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration; and (ii) the unallocated stock options under the Stock Option Plan and Share Units under the Share Unit Plan were approved by a majority of shareholders.

For detailed voting results on each resolution, please refer to the Company's Report of Voting Results filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT ANACONDA

Anaconda is a TSX and OTCQX-listed gold mining, development, and exploration company, focused in Atlantic Canada. The company operates mining and milling operations in the prolific Baie Verte Mining District of Newfoundland which includes the fully-permitted Pine Cove Mill, tailings facility and deep-water port, as well as ~11,000 hectares of highly prospective mineral lands including those adjacent to the past producing, high-grade Nugget Pond Mine at its Tilt Cove Gold Project. Anaconda is also developing the Goldboro Gold Project in Nova Scotia, a high-grade resource and the subject of an on-going feasibility study.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION CONTACT:

Anaconda Mining Inc.
Kevin Bullock
President and CEO
(647) 388-1842
kbullock@anacondamining.com

Reseau ProMarket Inc.
Dany Cenac Robert
Investor Relations
(514) 722-2276 x456
Dany.Cenac-Robert@ReseauProMarket.com

Anaconda Mining Inc.
Lynn Hammond
VP, Corporate Affairs
(709) 330-1260
lhammond@anacondamining.com

SOURCE: Anaconda Mining Inc.



https://www.accesswire.com/599695/Anaconda-Mining-Announces-Results-From-Annual-and-Special-Meeting-of-Shareholders

