GreenBank Capital Inc.: GreenBank Capital Files Interim Financial Statements.

This news release is not for distribution or dissemination in the United States of America

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2020 / GreenBank Capital Inc (CSE:GBC)(OTC PINK:GRNBF) ("GreenBank or the Company") confirms that on July 29th, 2020 the Company filed its interim financial statements for the 9 months ended April 30th, 2020 and the related management's discussion and analysis and officer certifications, as required by Part 4 and Part 5 of National Instrument 51-102: Continuous Disclosure Obligations (collectively, the "Interim Filings").

Previously on June 26, 2020, GreenBank had announced that pursuant to the blanket relief granted by the Canadian Securities Administrators, it would not file the Interim Filings by the filing deadline of June 29, 2020. The Company had indicated that it would file the Interim Filings by July 29, 2020.

The Company relied on an exemption set out in Ontario Instrument 51-505: Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements which provides blanket relief of a 45-day extension provided for periodic filings normally required to be made by issuers during the period from June 2, 2020 to August 31, 2020.

This announcement serves as confirmation that GreenBank has filed the Interim Filings on July 29, 2020 as expected.

