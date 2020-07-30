Anzeige
2,8552,91222:00
Endo Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Call Time Change

DUBLIN, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) today announced that it has changed the time of its previously announced conference call in an attempt to reduce conflicts with other earnings calls. The Company will now host a conference call and webcast on second-quarter 2020 financial results on August 6, 2020 at 7:00am EDT before the U.S. financial markets open. A press release with second-quarter 2020 financial results will be issued after the market closes on August 5, 2020.

The dial-in number to access the call is U.S./Canada (866) 497-0462, International (678) 509-7598, and the passcode is 2058864. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A replay of the call will be available from August 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. ET until 10:00 a.m. ET on August 13, 2020 by dialing U.S./Canada (855) 859-2056 International (404) 537-3406, and entering the passcode 2058864.

A simultaneous webcast of the call can be accessed by visiting http://investor.endo.com/events-and-presentations. In addition, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company website for one year following the event.

About Endo International plc

Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) is a highly focused generics and specialty branded pharmaceutical company delivering quality medicines to patients in need through excellence in development, manufacturing and commercialization. Endo has global headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, and U.S. headquarters in Malvern, PA. Learn more at www.endo.com.

