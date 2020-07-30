Jaguar Mining Inc.: Jaguar Mining Announces Voting Results for its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2020 / Jaguar Mining Inc. ("Jaguar" or the "Company") (TSX:JAG) is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on July 30, 2020.
Election of Directors
Each of the nominees for election as directors listed in the Company's management information circular dated June 15, 2020 were elected as directors of the Company for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed.
The voting results for the election of directors were as follows:
Nominee
Votes For
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
William J. Kennedy
552,823,765
98.757%
6,958,134
1.243%
Benjamin Guenther
505,964,881
90.386%
53,817,018
9.614%
Luis Ricardo Miraglia
505,987,945
90.390%
53,793,954
9.610%
Thomas Weng
533,042,370
95.223%
26,739,529
4.777%
John Ellis
505,970,031
90.387%
53,811,868
9.613%
Shastri Ramnath
552,831,452
98.758%
6,950,447
1.242%
Other Items
Appointment of Auditors
The voting results for the appointment of the auditors of the Company, as well as authorizing the directors to fix the auditors' remuneration and the terms of their engagement, were as follows:
Votes For
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
569,772,475
98.802%
6,907,152
1.198%
Approval of Amendment to DSU Plan (Majority of Minority)
Excluding all votes from shareholders who were not eligible to vote on this matter, the voting results for the ratification and approval of an increase in the number of common shares in the capital of the Company reserved for issuance under the Company's deferred share unit plan (the "DSU Plan"), were as follows:
Votes For
% For
Votes Against
% Against
476,184,254
85.253%
82,368,156
14.747%
Accordingly, the Company's shareholders ratified and approved the resolution regarding the DSU Plan.
Voting results for all resolutions can also be found under Jaguar's profile at www.sedar.com.
About Jaguar Mining Inc.
Jaguar Mining Inc. is a Canadian-listed junior gold mining, development, and exploration company operating in Brazil with three gold mining complexes and a large land package with significant upside exploration potential from mineral claims covering an area of approximately 64,000 hectares. The Company's principal operating assets are located in the Iron Quadrangle, a prolific greenstone belt in the state of Minas Gerais and include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Mining Complex (Pilar and Roça Grande Mines, and Caeté Plant). The Company also owns the Paciência Gold Mine Complex, which has been on care and maintenance since 2012. The Roça Grande Mine has been on temporary care and maintenance since April 2019. Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.jaguarmining.com.
For further information please contact:
Vernon Baker
Chief Executive Officer
Jaguar Mining Inc.
vernon.baker@jaguarmining.com
416-847-1854
Hashim Ahmed
Chief Financial Officer
Jaguar Mining Inc.
hashim.ahmed@jaguarmining.com
416-847-1854
