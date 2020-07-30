Black Iron: Notice to Warrantholders of Acceleration of Expiry Date and Corporate Update

TORONTO, CANADA / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2020 / Black Iron Inc. ("Black Iron" or the "Company") (TSX:BKI) announces that it has elected to accelerate the expiry date of the common share purchase warrants dated March 29, 2019 and April 5, 2019 (collectively, the "Warrants").

The Warrants were issued in connection with a private placement of units, with each share purchase warrant being exercisable into one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.09 per share until March 29, 2022 and April 5, 2022, as applicable.

The Warrants are subject to the right of the Company to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants if the Company's common shares close at or above $0.15 per share for more than 10 consecutive trading days on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "Acceleration Event"). The Company is entitled to accelerate the expiry of the Warrants to that date that is 30 business days from the date of issuance of a news release announcing the exercise of the acceleration right.

This press release constitutes notice to the holders of Warrants that the Acceleration Event has occurred and the Company has elected to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants in accordance with the terms of the certificates representing the Warrants to the date that is thirty (30) days after the date hereof, being August 31, 2020. This notice only affects the Warrants dated March 29, 2019 and April 5, 2019 and not any other warrants the Company has issued.

In order to exercise your Warrants, you are required to complete and submit the Notice of Exercise attached to your respective Warrant certificate on or before 5:00 pm on August 31, 2020. For detailed exercise requirements, please refer to your Warrant Certificate.

Corporate Update

Black Iron's management have recently initiated discussions with institutional investors on a royalty that could contribute materially to the funding required for project construction and are receiving strong interest. Negotiation of a Heads of Agreement on the commercial terms to be included in a binding contract for a high potential ~US$60 million investment in exchange for being awarded the construction contract for the Shymanivske project have concluded positively with one company and are well advanced with a second. Further details on this will be disclosed in due course noting that a binding contract would only be entered into with only one of these two companies, should the parties reach an agreement, who will then lead the future planned construction of the project.

Black Iron's management congratulates Ukraine's government and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) in reaching a ceasefire agreement between government forces and pro-Russian separatists in Eastern Ukraine that came into effect this past Monday, July 23. This is positive for Black Iron shareholders as it further broadens the base of investors who will be interested to invest in project construction and in the market. Although management of Black Iron felt the political risk to the Company due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine was very low as the front line hadn't moved in over 6 years, this ceasefire agreement should help alleviate any concern investors may have had.

About Black Iron

Black Iron is an iron ore exploration and development company, advancing its 100% owned Shymanivske project located in Kryviy Rih, Ukraine. The Shymanivske project contains a NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimated to be 646 Mt Measured and Indicated mineral resources, consisting of 355 Mt Measured mineral resources grading 32.0% total iron and 19.5% magnetic iron, and Indicated mineral resources of 290 Mt grading 31.1% total iron and 17.9% magnetic iron, using a cut-off grade of 10% magnetic iron. Additionally, the Shymanivske project contains 188 Mt of Inferred mineral resources grading 30.1% total iron and 18.4% magnetic iron. Full mineral resource details can be found in the NI 43-101 compliant technical report entitled "Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Re-scoped Shymanivske Iron Ore Deposit" effective November 21, 2017 under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Shymanivske project is surrounded by five other operating mines, including ArcelorMittal's iron ore complex. Please visit the Company's website at www.blackiron.com for more information.

The technical and scientific contents of this press release have been prepared under the supervision of and have been reviewed and approved by Matt Simpson, P.Eng, CEO of Black Iron, who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, opinions and estimates of the date such statements are made based on information available to them at that time. Forward-looking information may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the Warrants, the exercising of Warrants, the Company's ability to obtain adequate financing, the Company's ability to develop the Shymanivske project, the ceasefire of conflict in Ukraine and the Company's future plans. Generally, forward looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties; the actual results of current exploration activities; other risks of the mining industry and the risks described in the annual information form of the Company. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. The Company notes that mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

