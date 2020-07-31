Geek+ & eStore Logistics partner to implement the largest rollout of AMRs in Australian e-commerce

eStore Logistics deploys Geek+ robots to its fulfillment centers, enabling retailers across Australia to fulfill same-day delivery

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Geek+, a global AMR leader, has been selected by eStore Logistics, Australia's largest 3PL e-commerce fulfillment business, to provide smart logistics solutions for two new state-of-the-art fulfillment centers. The partnership will see over 200 of Geek+ AMRs deployed by the end of 2021, allowing retailers of all sizes to keep up with growing customer expectations and take advantage of Australia's e-commerce boom.

Serving over 50 of Australia's leading online retailers with a very wide SKU range, meant that eStore Logistics was looking for a technology partner that could support its multi-customer business, flexibly meet rapidly changing SKUs and enable retailers to improve fulfillment performance while remaining profitable.

Geek+ Goods-to-Person Picking System, empowered by Geek+ proprietary smart algorithms, uses P-series warehouse robots to eliminate redundant walking by picking workers, improve picking accuracy, and reduce labor intensity. The AI-driven system features robot task management, combined order optimization for picking, inventory management, dynamic wave optimization, and adjustments of inventory layouts for maximum efficiency.

Lit Fung, Vice President of APAC, UK and the Americas at Geek+, says: "We are proud that eStore Logistics chose Geek+ for what has become the largest ever implementation of AMRs in Australian e-commerce. By choosing Geek+, eStore can take advantage of our AI-driven AMRs to optimize warehouse operations, flexibly meet changes in demand, and empower retailers regardless of size with better and faster customer service"

After the implementation of an initial batch of Geek+ autonomous mobile robots in its fulfillment centers, eStore Logistics has seen a fourfold increase in efficiency as well as faster order fulfillment and, for some of the company's customers, the capacity optimization of Geek+ system has also led to a 30% reduction in their logistics costs. Resultantly, eStore Logistics expects a payback in less than five years as the flexibility provided allows the company to flexibly scale and mitigate against risks associated with swift changes in SKUs and rapid growth demands.

Leigh Williams, eStore Logistics founder and managing director, says: "We chose Geek+ AMR solutions because it provided the highest flexibility, lowest CapEx outlay and the fastest return on investment. Other systems we looked at had, at best, a five to seven-year payback whilst offering less flexibility benefits. By making this technology available to retailers of all sizes, we're enabling them to improve their fulfillment performance without a significant upfront investment, bringing state-of-the-art logistics fulfillment to any company that wants to take advantage of the significant e-commerce growth we see here in Australia.

Moving forward, Geek+ look forward to continuing to provide AMR-driven smart logistics solutions and work with eStore Logistics to enable fast and agile order-fulfillment, supporting e-commerce retailers across Australia.

About Geek+

Geek+ is a global technology company leading the intelligent logistics revolution. We apply advanced robotics and AI technologies to realize flexible, reliable and highly efficient solutions for warehouses and supply chain management. Geek+ counts 300 global customers and has deployed more than 10,000 robots worldwide. Founded in 2015, Geek+ has over 800 employees and is headquartered in Beijing, with offices in Germany, the UK, the US, Japan, Hong Kong and Singapore.

For more information, please visit: www.geekplus.com

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1221247/Geek_eStore_Logistics.mp4