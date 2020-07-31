Sony and THU are looking for the best cross-border talent on a worldwide scale, to discover the next generation of creative minds and undiscovered talent in the digital entertainment industry in conjunction with Sony Creators Gate.

Sony Talent League by THU starts July 30 and young creators between 18 and 30 can submit their work until October 19, individually or in a group (up to three members). The theme of the challenge is Breaking The Creative Distanceand the goal is to inspire participants to submit something that can bring value to the new world we're living.

André Luis, THU's founder, says "the Talent League is not a competition, it's a collaboration opportunity and a new approach for creative work through boundless digital collaboration. Right now, because of Covid-19, there is a strong need for connection and we want to inspire participants to create something meaningful."

As for the prize, in order to take their ideas to the next level and empower their talent, the three finalists will get ten weeks of mentorships with renowned creators and industry legends, and a funding of up to 12.500€ per submission. To find the winner among the three finalists, the public will vote on the best idea, and, in addition to the finalist's prize, the winner gets tickets for THU Japan 2021 and 10.000€ (per submission).

These mentors will compose the jury panel, including Shuzo John Shiota, President CEO of Polygon Pictures; Peter Ramsey, Filmmaker Director of Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse; Alistair Thompson, Head of Innovation Lab at Epic Games; Scot Stafford, Composer and sound supervisor; Maggie Malone, executive producer; Sally Slade, Lead AR/ VR developer; Justin K. Thompson, Director at Sony Pictures; Tetsuya Mizuguchi, Video Games Designer; David O'Reilly, Artist, Filmmaker Game Developer, and more to be announced.

'As a Creative Entertainment Company, Sony seeks to empower the dreams of the creators all over the world. With THU, we want to provide them with the opportunity to create something the world has never seen before in the hope to overcome the difficult situation which the world is facing, bringing the new value to the new era', said Midori Tomita, VP in charge of Brand Communication, Sony Corporation.

Not sure if this challenge is for you? "This is for creators from all areas of the digital entertainment industry. We know there are many people out there with groundbreaking ideas, but are not sure how to take them further, or are too shy to share them, but now is the time to make them real", says André Luis.

More information about Sony Talent League by THU is available here https://bit.ly/SonyTalentLeagueCN

THU TALENT LEAGUE SUMMARY

Theme: Breaking the Creative Distance

Breaking the Creative Distance Submissions: July 30, 2020 October 19, 2020

July 30, 2020 October 19, 2020 Participants: Can apply individually or as part of a group (maximum of three members)

Can apply individually or as part of a group (maximum of three members) Eligibility: Creators aged between 18 and 30 years old from all areas of the digital entertainment industry: film, animation, games, music, VR, and more.

Creators aged between 18 and 30 years old from all areas of the digital entertainment industry: film, animation, games, music, VR, and more. Prize: Finalists: Ten weeks of mentorships Funding of up to 12.500€ Winner: 10.000€ in Prize Money Ticket for THU Japan 2021

Jury: Shuzo John Shiota: President CEO of Polygon Pictures; Peter Ramsey: Filmmaker. Director of Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse and Rise of the Guardians; Alistair Thompson: Head of Innovation Lab London at Epic Games; Scot Stafford: Composer and Sound Supervisor at Pollen Music Group; Maggie Malone: Executive Producer at Illumination Entertainment; Sally Slade: Lead AR/ VR developer at Magnopus; Justin K. Thompson: Director at Sony Pictures, Tetsuya Mizuguchi: Video Games Designer CEO of EDGEof; David O'Reilly: Artist, film maker and game developer And more to be announced on the official website.

Official website: https://bit.ly/SonyTalentLeagueCN

ABOUT THU

Founded in 2013, THU is on a mission to empower creators through access to opportunities and inspiration, opening the door to a creative world. More than a global brand that focuses on technology, art, and creativity, THU is a networking ecosystem that brings together all areas of the digital entertainment interactive industry. https://www.trojan-unicorn.com/

ABOUT SONY CREATOR'S GATE

Sony established Sony Creators Gate in February 2020 with the goal of providing the next generation of creators with exciting opportunities for future growth, and launched the U24 CO-CHALLENGE 2020, ENTERTAINMENT CAMP, STEAM Studio, and Short Film Festival initiatives. https://www.sony.net/brand/creatorsgate

MEDIA RESOURCES

Media resources are available here: https://bit.ly/TalentLeaguePR_V

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200730005034/en/

Contacts:

MORE INFORMATION:

Joana Vale

joana.vale@trojan-unicorn.com