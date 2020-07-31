Press release

Zurich, 31 July 2020

Change in CREALOGIX Group Management

Volker Weimer will step down as a member of the CREALOGIX Group Management Board at the end of July 2020. As of that date, he will continue to work for CREALOGIX as a consultant. Succession planning is in progress and will be communicated in due course. In the meantime, Oliver Weber, CEO of the CREALOGIX Group, will act as Chairman of the Management Board of the German CREALOGIX subsidiary.

Volker Weimer became CEO of CREALOGIX (Deutschland) AG in 2015 and was appointed to the CREALOGIX Group Management Board in 2016. Volker Weimer has made a significant contribution to establishing the German market as CREALOGIX's second home market and also played a key role in the international expansion of CREALOGIX's Digital Advisory solutions.

Oliver Weber, CEO of the CREALOGIX Group, has expressed regret over Volker Weimer's departure from the Group Management Board and his decision to step down from the Executive Board of CREALOGIX (Deutschland) AG: "Volker Weimer has made a valuable contribution to CREALOGIX and has laid the foundation for future growth. We thank him for his contribution and wish him all the best for the future."



About CREALOGIX

TheCREALOGIX Group is a Swiss Fintech 100 company and is among the global market leaders in digital banking. CREALOGIX develops and implements innovative fintech solutions for the financial institutions of tomorrow. Using digital solutions from CREALOGIX, banks, wealth managers, and other financial institutions can better respond to evolving customer needs in the area of digital transformation, enabling them to hold their ground in a very demanding and dynamic market and remain ahead of their competitors. The group, founded in 1996, has more than 700 employees worldwide. The shares of CREALOGIX Group (CLXN) are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

