Nicox Receives €5 Million Upon Closing of VISUfarma Divestment

Nicox SA (Euronext Paris: FR0013018124, COX), an international ophthalmology company, today announced that the divestment of its remaining shareholding in VISUfarma, a pan-European ophthalmic specialty pharmaceutical company, has closed as expected and, as per the press release of 10 July 2020 (https://www.nicox.com/assets/files/EN_VISUFARMA_STAKE_SALE_PR_20200710_F-.pdf), Nicox has received the funds of €5 million.



Michele Garufi, Chairman and CEO of Nicox, said, "We're delighted with the conclusion of this transaction and the further strengthening of our balance sheet."

About Nicox

Nicox S.A. is an ophthalmology company developing innovative solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. Nicox's lead program in clinical development is NCX 470, a novel, second-generation nitric oxide-donating bimatoprost analog, for lowering intraocular pressure in patients with glaucoma. The company is also developing NCX 4251, a proprietary formulation of fluticasone, for acute exacerbations of blepharitis. Nicox generates revenue from VYZULTA in glaucoma, licensed exclusively worldwide to Bausch & Lomb, and ZERVIATE in allergic conjunctivitis, licensed in multiple geographies, including to Eyevance Pharmaceuticals, LLC, in the U.S. and Ocumension Therapeutics in the Chinese and Southeast Asian markets.



Nicox is headquartered in Sophia Antipolis, France, is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment B: Mid Caps; Ticker symbol: COX) and is part of the CAC Healthcare, CAC Pharma & Bio and Next 150 indexes.



For more information on Nicox, its products or pipeline, please visit: www.nicox.com (http://www.nicox.com) .

