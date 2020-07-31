Anzeige
WKN: A2ABB5 ISIN: IE00BZ4BTZ13 
Stuttgart
31.07.20
08:06 Uhr
0,218 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - Issue of Equity - Exercise of Warrants

Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - Issue of Equity - Exercise of Warrants

PR Newswire

London, July 30

31 July 2020

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATIONS (EU) NO. 596/2014 ("MAR").

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc

("Conroy Gold" or the "Company")

Exercise of Warrants

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (AIM:CGNR), the gold exploration and development Company focused on Ireland and Finland, announces that it has received a notice to exercise warrants to subscribe for 1,358,333 ordinary shares of €0.001 each ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 16 pence per Ordinary Share (the "Warrants"), for which funds of £217,333 have been received (the "New Shares").

The Warrants were issued as part of the placing and subscription for new Ordinary Shares announced on 18 February 2020. The proceeds from the exercise of the Warrants will be used for general working capital purposes.

An application has been made for the New Shares to be admitted to trading on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange with effect from 5 August 2020 ("Admission").

In accordance with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company confirms that following Admission, the Company's enlarged issued ordinary share capital will comprise 27,572,205 Ordinary Shares. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in Treasury. Therefore, following Admission, the above figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations to determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plcTel: +353-1-479-6180
Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman
Allenby Capital Limited(Nomad)Tel: +44-20-3328-5656
Nick Athanas/Nick Harriss
Brandon Hill Capital Limited (Broker)Tel: +44-20-3463-5000
Jonathan Evans
Lothbury Financial ServicesTel: +44-20-3290-0707
Michael Padley
Hall CommunicationsTel: +353-1-660-9377
Don Hall

Visit the website at:www.conroygold.com

© 2020 PR Newswire
