A Pakistani-Chinese research group has demonstrated a new maximum power point tracking method, based on a fuzzy logic algorithm to provide faster results. The converter tech is claimed to have an impact on PV system efficiency and provide isolation between the load and the PV array.Researchers from Comsats University Islamabad in Pakistan and China's Hohai University have demonstrated a new maximum power point tracking (MTTP) technique that's based on a fuzzy logic algorithm and is said to provide faster results than conventional methods such as incremental conduction. "It tracks the maximum ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...