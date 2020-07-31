India's cumulative renewables capacity will hit 120 GW to 125 GW by December 2022, with solar to account for about 50% of the total, according to a new report by ICRA.From pv magazine India India's cumulative renewable energy installations will reach 120 GW to 125 GW by December 2022, with solar to account for about 50% of the total, according to new research by ICRA, an India-based credit ratings agency. They expect utility-scale PV capacity to hit the 60 GW target set by the government. The rooftop solar and wind power segments will not perform as strongly, however. "While [the 120-125 GW ...

