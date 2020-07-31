In accordance with the received listing application, Nasdaq Riga has initiated the procedure for the review of application for SIA DelfinGroup bond trading on the Alternative market First North. Nasdaq Riga resolutions made during the procedure will be published separately as soon as made. SIA DelfinGroup terms of bond issue in the Annex*. *Please note that on February 4, 2020, name of SIA ExpressCredit was changed to SIA DelfinGroup. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=785423