Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 31.07.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 636 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung zum Freitagshandel: Krasse Meldung löst neue Rallye aus!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 897122 ISIN: FI0009900682 Ticker-Symbol: VAYA 
Stuttgart
31.07.20
08:09 Uhr
31,300 Euro
-0,150
-0,48 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VAISALA OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VAISALA OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
31,50032,05009:06
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.07.2020 | 08:41
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vaisala Group: Change in Vaisala Corporation's number of series A and K shares

Vaisala Corporation
Stock exchange release
July 31, 2020 at 09:30 a.m. EEST

Change in Vaisala Corporation's number of series A and K shares

Vaisala Corporation's Board of Directors decided in its meeting on July 21, 2020, that 20,306 series K shares will be converted to series A shares. This conversion was registered into the Trade Register today, on July 31, 2020. Consequently, Vaisala has 36,436,728 shares, of which 6,731,092 are series K shares and 29,705,636 are series A shares. Total votes attached to all shares is 164,327,476. Vaisala holds a total of 437,039 company's series A shares, which represent 1.5% of series A shares and 1.2% of all shares.

More information
Kaarina Muurinen, CFO
Tel. +358 40 577 5066
Vaisala Corporation

Distribution
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
vaisala.com

Vaisala is a global leader in environmental and industrial measurement. Building on over 80 years of experience, Vaisala provides observations for a better world. We are a reliable partner for customers around the world, offering a comprehensive range of innovative observation and measurement products and services. Headquartered in Finland, Vaisala employs approximately 1,850 professionals worldwide and is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. vaisala.com twitter.com/VaisalaGroup

VAISALA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.