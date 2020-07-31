Vaisala Group: Change in Vaisala Corporation's number of series A and K shares

Vaisala Corporation

Stock exchange release

July 31, 2020 at 09:30 a.m. EEST

Change in Vaisala Corporation's number of series A and K shares

Vaisala Corporation's Board of Directors decided in its meeting on July 21, 2020, that 20,306 series K shares will be converted to series A shares. This conversion was registered into the Trade Register today, on July 31, 2020. Consequently, Vaisala has 36,436,728 shares, of which 6,731,092 are series K shares and 29,705,636 are series A shares. Total votes attached to all shares is 164,327,476. Vaisala holds a total of 437,039 company's series A shares, which represent 1.5% of series A shares and 1.2% of all shares.

