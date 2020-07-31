Adastra Labs Holdings Ltd.: Adastra Announces Muskoka Grown Split Tolling Agreement

LANGLEY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2020 / Adastra Labs Holdings Ltd. (CSE:XTRX)(FRANKFURT:D2EP) ("Adastra") a Health Canada Licensed cannabis processing and analytical testing services Company, is pleased to announce a tolling agreement with Muskoka Grown Ltd. ("Muskoka Grown").

"We are pleased to have received two shipments from Muskoka Grown, a small batch, high quality cannabis cultivator. We are fortunate to be able to leverage Muskoka Grown's quality growing with over 900 KG of quality cannabis flower and trim received to date under a split tolling agreement. Muskoka Grown's cannabis has been producing high-quality distillate and we look forward to continuing this tolling agreement." - Andy Hale, CEO Adastra.

Under the terms of the tolling agreement, Muskoka Grown provides cannabis biomass for toll processing by Adastra into cannabis distillate. The two Companies share the high-grade cannabis distillate produced.

"While Muskoka Grown remains focused on producing freshly packaged dried products, we are thrilled to provide our high grade cannabis as biomass for processing. We value this strategic partnership that has allowed us an opportunity to expand our revenue streams." David Grand, CEO & Founder, Muskoka Grown.

About Adastra Labs Holdings Ltd.

Adastra Labs Holdings Ltd. is a Langley, BC-based cannabis company with a co-located Health Canada Licensed Standard Processing Facility and Analytical Testing Laboratory. Adastra can produce cannabis extract through supercritical CO2 extraction and secondary distillation as well as conduct in-process quality testing. Such extracts can easily be incorporated into edibles, beverages, topicals, tinctures, vape cartridges and other products that will serve the Canadian medical and adult-use cannabis markets.

www.adastralabs.ca

About Muskoka Grown Limited

Muskoka Grown is a community-focused cannabis company committed to providing high-quality craft cannabis products, building meaningful connections with surrounding communities and positively contributing to the conservation of our natural surroundings. Muskoka Grown operates a purposely-built 65,000 sq. ft. cannabis cultivation and processing facility in Ontario. The company is passionate about cultivating in small-batch grow rooms and bringing freshly packaged cannabis to legal recreational adult-use markets.

For more information about Muskoka Grown, please visit our website, www.muskokagrown.com

For investor inquiries please contact:

Broidy Rondelet

Corporate Development and Investor Relations

roidyrondelet@muskokagrown.com

Andrew Hale

Chief Executive Officer

Adastra Labs Holdings Ltd.

Phone: (778) 715-5011

Email: andy@adastralabs.ca

Stephen Brohman

Chief Financial Officer

Adastra Labs Holdings Ltd.

Phone: (778) 715-5011

Email: steve@adastralabs.ca

Address: 5451 275th Street, Langley, BC V4W 3X8

Telephone: 778-715-5011

Fax: 844-874-9893

