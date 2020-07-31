Clean Invest Africa Plc - Total Voting Rights and Share Capital Correction

CLEAN INVEST AFRICA PLC

("CIA" or the "Company")

Total Voting Rights and Share Capital Correction

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Board of CIA confirms that the Company has 1,179,755,301 ordinary shares of 0.25 pence each in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury.

The figure of 1,179,755,301 may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Shareholders should note that in the announcement of 20 July 2020, the total voting rights was overstated by 1,500,000 Ordinary Shares.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

ENQUIRIES:

Clean Invest Africa PLC

Filippo Fantechi - Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: +973 3 9696273

Noel Lyons - Executive Director

Telephone: +44 7912 514 809

Corporate Adviser

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl

Telephone: 020 7220 9795