Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to officially list the following loan with effect from August 3, 2020. The loan will be registered at STO Government Bonds. Trading code RGKT_2011 ------------------------------- Expiration date 2020-11-18 ------------------------------- Last trading date 2020-11-18 ------------------------------- ISIN SE0014705034 ------------------------------- Short name RGKT 2011 ------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00 or iss@nasdaq.com.