GIS4SmartGrid 2020 | 24-26 November 2020 | 100+ leading utilities to demonstrate the full value of Next-Gen GIS, how to secure investment, and speed up wide-scale integration at virtual conference

LONDON, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The virtual GIS4SmartGrid 2020 conference will take place 24 - 26 November 2020. Over 3 intensive conference days, participants will get the opportunity to review the most advanced implementation case studies, participate in technology innovation panel discussions, problem solve during the end-user roundtable discussions, forge new relationships during the evening networking reception, and quiz tech experts through the exhibition area running alongside the conference.

Utilities across the globe are under enormous pressure to supply the exponentially increasing demand for electricity, whilst also managing their ever-growing asset portfolio and real-time asset condition. Next-Gen GIS is providing a solution to these problems by delivering a register which can supply real-time information on asset location and condition. With a broad and diverse range of GIS based solutions and packages entering the market, the opportunity to test and procure highly reliable, flexible and secure tools and technologies is rapidly growing.

Discussion topics include:

Next-Gen GIS Drivers and Stakeholders - utilising a comprehensive asset register and advanced geospatial data to derive greater grid insights through innovative analytics

Building a GIS Investment Plan - understanding the CAPEX, OPEX and delivery requirements to build a successful business case for GIS investment

GIS for Asset Management - utilising next-gen GIS to derive greater insights of grid assets and enhance your asset management strategy through deeper data-based decision making

GIS System Integration - developing a robust integration plan for assimilating GIS with data-based grid systems to provide geospatial data within asset management and customer service processes

Opensource GIS implementation - understanding compatibility and functionality when implementing opensource GIS software to achieve desired interoperability, integration and insights

GIS and Customer Service - utilising real-time geospatial data to better serve energy consumers and third-party contractors

GIS for Field Operations - providing field crews with real-time GIS data in order to better support immediate actionable insights

Speakers include:

Marcus Liljeberg , GIS Coordinator - Svenska Kraftnät

, GIS Coordinator - Dr. Sophie Crommelinck , IT Business Analyst for Geospatial Systems - Netze BW

, IT Business Analyst for Geospatial Systems - Valdimar Kjartansson , GIS Coordinator - Veitur ohf

, GIS Coordinator - Leif Erik Loftesnes , Head of Information Management - Elvia

, Head of Information Management - Andrej Souvent, Head of Electric Power System Control and Operation Department - Elektroinstitut Milan Vidmar

Head of Electric Power System Control and Operation Department Jan Van de Steen, Senior Management GIS and Asset Management - Capgemini

Senior Management GIS and Asset Management Vladimir Stojicic, GIS/GNSS Project Leader - EPS Distribucija

GIS/GNSS Project Leader Aivis Students, IT Systems Director - Latvenergo

IT Systems Director Ryan Ciesielski, GIS Lead - National Grid

With many more in the process of finalising the contributions.

Join the solution zone:

Next-Gen GIS system suppliers and system integrators are invited to join the solution zone, to raise their brand profile, demonstrate their products and services and share their expertise with the most targeted and influential group of Next-Gen GIS implementation leaders and decision makers. Capped at 10 stands we ensure a focused and relevant display of the latest tools, technologies and services for our utility audience and maximum visibility for each of the exhibitors.

Testimonials from past Smart Grid Forums events:

"A great forum to see how other utilities are approaching similar problems in different ways. A more efficient way to learn that from other people's experiences" Carl Johnstone, Director - i4 Asset Management

"The uniform understanding of the important of Information Management was excellent. Grid Asset Management is a place where you can share challenges from your organisation and learn about the possibilities from others."

Ramnath Ambathy, BIM Program Manager - Statnett SF

Grid Asset Management provided an excellent opportunity to find more ideas, get insights on the cutting edge of asset management and to foster networking with colleagues with different approaches to the same problems."

Ricardo Prata, Subdirector of Assets and Data Analysis - EDP Distribuicao

Virtual Conference: 24 - 26 November 2020

Event website: https://www.smartgrid-forums.com/forums/gis4smartgrid/

