Nordea Bank Abp: Nordea appoints Ulrika Romantschuk as Head of Brand, Communications and Marketing

Ulrika Romantschuk will join Nordea as Head of Brand, Communications and Marketing. She will also become a member of the Group Leadership Team.



Ulrika Romantschuk, 54, currently serves as Executive Vice President, Communications and Branding, of Fazer Group and has been a member of the Group Management Team since 2005. She also has experience in the financial services sector as Director and Head of Communications of Aktia Bank Plc and Information Officer of Nordic Investment Bank. Ulrika holds a Bachelor in Political Science from the Swedish School of Social Science, the University of Helsinki.

"I am very pleased to announce Ulrika Romantschuk as our new Head of Brand, Communications and Marketing. She has a strong track record within branding, communications and marketing in combination with execution of strategies, the understanding of the business to consumer relationship as well as the Nordic financial services sector and then she is a very seasoned leader. Ulrika Romantschuk will support us in strengthening our interactions with our customers and other stakeholders," says President and Group CEO Frank Vang-Jensen.

"I am excited to join the leading bank in the Nordic region and together with the team create brand awareness and customer engagement that support Nordea's growth strategy," says Ulrika Romantschuk.

The appointment is subject to regulatory approval.

Ulrika Romantschuk will start in her position on 1 November 2020.

