Freitag, 31.07.2020

WKN: A2N6F4 ISIN: FI4000297767 Ticker-Symbol: 04Q 
Tradegate
31.07.20
11:48 Uhr
6,660 Euro
+0,016
+0,24 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.07.2020 | 11:05
Nordea Bank Abp: Nordea appoints Ulrika Romantschuk as Head of Brand, Communications and Marketing

COPENHAGEN, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nordea Bank Abp - Stock exchange release - Changes board/management/auditors

Ulrika Romantschuk will join Nordea as Head of Brand, Communications and Marketing. She will also become a member of the Group Leadership Team.

Ulrika Romantschuk, 54, currently serves as Executive Vice President, Communications and Branding, of Fazer Group and has been a member of the Group Management Team since 2005. She also has experience in the financial services sector as Director and Head of Communications of Aktia Bank Plc and Information Officer of Nordic Investment Bank. Ulrika holds a Bachelor in Political Science from the Swedish School of Social Science, the University of Helsinki.

"I am very pleased to announce Ulrika Romantschuk as our new Head of Brand, Communications and Marketing. She has a strong track record within branding, communications and marketing in combination with execution of strategies, the understanding of the business to consumer relationship as well as the Nordic financial services sector and then she is a very seasoned leader. Ulrika Romantschuk will support us in strengthening our interactions with our customers and other stakeholders," says President and Group CEO Frank Vang-Jensen.

"I am excited to join the leading bank in the Nordic region and together with the team create brand awareness and customer engagement that support Nordea's growth strategy," says Ulrika Romantschuk.

The appointment is subject to regulatory approval.

Ulrika Romantschuk will start in her position on 1 November 2020.

For further information:
Sara Helweg-Larsen, Head of Group Communication, +45 22 14 00 00
sara.helweg-larsen@nordea.com

The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 10.00 EET on 31 July 2020.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com (mailto:rns@lseg.com) or visit www.rns.com (http://www.rns.com/).

© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
