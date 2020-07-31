Notwithstanding COVID-19, Newmont's underlying Q220 results were nothing if not solid. Unsurprisingly, gold production was down 220koz or 14.9% cf Q120; however, the realised gold price was 8.4% higher, such that sales were down just 8.4% and largely balanced by an 8.9% reduction in costs and expenses (despite an additional US$125m in COVID-19 related care and maintenance costs). Results in Q2 did not have the benefit of a net US$404m in (effectively) exceptional gains in Q1. In addition, the tax rate swung from a net benefit to a 29.8% charge on pre-tax profits. Nevertheless, on an underlying basis, adjusted net income declined just 19.9% q-o-q to US$261m, or US$0.32/share. Including lease obligations, net debt improved from US$3.03bn to US$2.87bn after US$388m in free cash flow generation in the three-month period.

