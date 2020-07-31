Anzeige
WKN: 870153 ISIN: US4385161066 Ticker-Symbol: ALD 
Frankfurt
31.07.20
12:03 Uhr
125,32 Euro
-1,74
-1,37 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
Honeywell International Inc. - Doc re Form 10-Q

PR Newswire

London, July 30

HONEYWELL SUBMITS QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q FOR THE QUARTER ENDING JUNE 30, 2020

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 31, 2020 -- Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON, LSE: HON) ("Honeywell") has submitted its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 to the National Storage Mechanism. The Form 10-Q will be available for viewing shortly for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

A copy of Honeywell's Form 10-Q is also available on its website at http://investor.honeywell.com/SEC-Filings.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

Contacts:
MediaInvestor Relations
Nina KraussMark Bendza
(704) 627-6035(704) 627-6200
nina.krauss@honeywell.commark.bendza@honeywell.com
