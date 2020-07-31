Creditors of SolarWorld Industries have approved the sale of a production facility to Meyer Burger. The Swiss tech group plans to manufacture highly efficient solar modules at the plant.From pv magazine Germany Industrial equipment producer Meyer Burger revealed plans to become an integrated PV module manufacturer in June. Within a month, the Swiss tech group said it would build production facilities for heterojunction solar cells and PV modules in the German towns of Bitterfeld-Wolfen and Freiberg. In Bitterfeld-Wolfen, the company will rent buildings formerly occupied by solar cell manufacturer ...

