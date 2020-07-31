Sompo International Holdings Ltd.: Sompo International Appoints James McDonald New Head of London Market Energy

PEMBROKE, Bermuda, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sompo International Holdings Ltd., a Bermuda-based specialty provider of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, announced today the appointment of Mr. James McDonald to lead its Energy team in London.



Mr. Julian James, Chief Executive Officer, International Insurance at Sompo International, said: "As the industry adapts to the post-Covid world, our focus is on getting ever closer to our clients and broker partners to deliver the solutions they need to navigate this changing risk environment. Whilst the energy sector is challenged by the pandemic, increased volatility in oil prices and other factors, we continue to take a long-term view of this important class of business and remain committed to pursuing sustainable growth through a connected approach across upstream, downstream and renewables."

Mr. McDonald is a leading Energy insurance market practitioner with more than 30 years of experience across both the broking and underwriting sectors. He joins Sompo International from Talbot and has previously held senior roles at Cotesworth, Goshawk and Sedgwick.

