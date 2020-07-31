TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements 31-Jul-2020 / 12:39 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TUI AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: *Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year* Language: German Date of disclosure: August 13, 2020 Address: https://www.tuigroup.com/de-de/investoren/finanzberichte-und-praesentationen [1] Language: English Date of disclosure: August 13, 2020 Address: https://www.tuigroup.com/en-en/investors/reports-and-presentations [2] ISIN: DE000TUAG000 Category Code: NOR TIDM: TUI LEI Code: 529900SL2WSPV293B552 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 79416 EQS News ID: 1107621 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f4a2c49a69842e502c58905f2e9e208b&application_id=1107621&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f8a4f78c508cfca798d8cf6cbf981adc&application_id=1107621&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 31, 2020 06:39 ET (10:39 GMT)