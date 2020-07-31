Anzeige
Freitag, 31.07.2020
Sondermeldung zum Freitagshandel: Krasse Meldung löst neue Rallye aus!
WKN: 854219 ISIN: FR0000036816 
Stuttgart
31.07.20
10:25 Uhr
29,200 Euro
+0,200
+0,69 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SOCIETE DE LA TOUR EIFFEL SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOCIETE DE LA TOUR EIFFEL SA 5-Tage-Chart
31.07.2020
TOUR EIFFEL: Société de la Tour Eiffel continues its asset refocus, completing the sale of a Strasbourg property

Société de la Tour Eiffel, a leading player in office real estate in Greater Paris and high-potential regions, continues to refocus its assets by selling to the Duval Group the Parc des Tanneries in Strasbourg, a business park in the capital of Alsace in need of redevelopment.

The Parc des Tanneries was acquired by Société de la Tour Eiffel in 2005. It comprises 21 independent buildings with around 34,000 m² of mixed-use space (offices and businesses).

Straddling the communes of Strasbourg and Lingolsheim, the park is near the city centre with easy access to Strasbourg international airport.

With this deal, Société de la Tour Eiffel continues to execute its plan to sell assets in line with its strategic refocus announced in mid-2019.

Advisors on the transaction:
Notary: Allez and partners/Broker: BNP Paribas Real Estate - Cushman & Wakefield

Contact

Relations Presse
Laetitia Baudon - Head of Consultancy at the
Shan agency
Tél. + 33 (0)1 44 50 58 79
laetitia.baudon@shan.fr

About Société de la Tour Eiffel

Société de la Tour Eiffel is an integrated commercial real estate company with €1.9 bn in assets and a powerful service culture. It operates across the real estate cycle, supporting companies of all sizes and sectors, and directly manages assets in strong growth regions via a rigorous management process. The real estate company manages its real estate portfolio, which is currently growing fast, for the long term. It is implementing a strategic refocus on 100% office property, 80% in Greater Paris and 20% in the regions and is now established as a leading actor in the sector. Société de la Tour Eiffel is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment B) - ISIN Code: FR0000036816 - Reuters: TEIF.PA - Bloomberg: EIFF.FP - A member of Indexes: IEIF Foncières, IEIF Immobilier France

www.societetoureiffel.com
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-64597-2020-07-31-cp-societe-de-la-tour-eiffel-sells-its-tanneries-park-in-strasbourg.pdf

