DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: Final Results for the years ended 31 December 2019

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) Coinsilium Group Limited: Final Results for the years ended 31 December 2019 31-Jul-2020 / 12:18 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 31 July 2020 COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED ("Coinsilium" or the "Company") Final Results for the year ended 31 December 2019 STATEMENT OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS Coinsilium Group Limited, the blockchain venture operator and advisor, is pleased to announce its Final Results for the year ended 31 December 2019. Financial summary · The net fair value gains on financial assets in 2019 was GBP572,805 compared to a loss of GBP188,781 in 2018 · Total Comprehensive Loss* of GBP106,378 decrease from GBP1,495,424 in 2018 · Loss for the period from continuing operations GBP258,943 decrease from GBP982,034 in 2018 · Loss per share of 0.195 pence decrease from 0.79 pence in 2018 · Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss amounted to GBP1.78m at 31 December 2019 (31 December 2018: financial assets at fair value through profit or loss of GBP1.4m) · As at 31 December 2019 cash and cash equivalents amounted to GBP235,079 (31 December 2018: GBP592,171) * Loss for the period includes loss in value of tokens over the period of GBP257,401 The Directors present their report, together with the Group Financial Statements and Auditor's Report, for the year ended 31 December 2019. The comparative period is the year ended 31 December 2018. Review of the Year Coinsilium is now in its fifth year of operations as a listed company and 2019 was a year of transition for the Company with a major focus on positioning the Company in Gibraltar in readiness for a more focused role as an active venture operator in the Decentralised and Crypto Finance space as announced post period on 13 July 2020. When compared to 2018, the Company's advisory activity was subdued throughout the year in review, reflecting the sharp decrease in token issuance activity via Initial Coin Offerings ('ICOs') and Initial Exchange Offerings ('IEOs') which were the main drivers for the new token offerings during 2018. Whilst our successful achievements as advisors to some of the most substantial blockchain projects undoubtedly helped the Company to build a strong global reputation and awareness for the Coinsilium brand, token sale advisory work presented some material challenges along the way, in terms of scale and sustainability. In addition, there has been an ongoing need to actively manage the wild swings in cryptocurrency prices, which have historically been the main denominator for much of Coinsilium's advisory services revenue. In anticipation of the impact this reduced activity would have on the Company's revenues, Management proceeded to reduce overhead costs continuously over the course of 2019. Cost reduction measures were broad-based and also included the relocation of the Company's main operations from London to Gibraltar, a jurisdiction which Management believes will be in line and conducive with the Company's next stages of development. In November 2019, the Company announced a Memorandum of Understanding with Devmons Management Limited, a Gibraltar registered technology management company, to jointly launch a blockchain software and smart contract development studio in Gibraltar, utilising the Company's wholly owned Gibraltar registered subsidiary, TerraStream Limited. Devmons' co-founder Matej Galvanek was appointed as Technology Advisor to TerraStream. The value of Coinsilium's portfolio of investments appreciated somewhat in 2019, in part reflected by a successful investment round in portfolio company Indorse, which received an investment from Brand Capital, the strategic investment arm of India's largest media house, The Times Group, at a valuation of USD $15m, representing a 350% uplift in the two years since Coinsilium's initial investment at the pre-seed and seed stage. Coinsilium maintains a 10% equity stake of Indorse. The Company also strengthened its ties with IOV Labs Limited (IOV Labs), a Gibraltar-registered company in which Coinsilium holds a vesting interest of 1,951,846 RIF tokens, through a collaboration agreement in Southeast Asia. This eventually led to a more decisive rapprochement with a Strategic Investment of GBP250,001 into Coinsilium in tandem with a MoU and the execution of a joint venture agreement, as stated post period. Post year end Throughout 2019 the Company strengthened its relationship with global Blockchain Protocol company IOV Labs. This was demonstrated by a strategic investment of GBP250,001 from IOV Labs by way of a private placement in the Company (subscription of 9,434,000 new ordinary shares at 2.65p per share) announced on 28 January 2020. IOV Labs now holds 6.94% of the Company's issued share capital. This was followed by the execution of a Joint Venture Agreement between the Company and IOV Labs as announced on 8 July 2020. Under the terms of the Joint Venture agreement, IOV Labs and Coinsilium are to establish a Joint Venture Company in Singapore to promote and commercialise IOV Labs' products, services and technologies principally in the Asian markets to corporations, entrepreneurs, governments and NGOs. Each shareholder will hold 50% of the total shares of the JVC at incorporation and the JVC will be financed by IOV Labs by way of a loan to be repaid from the future revenues of the Joint Venture Company. In January 2020, Coinsilium's wholly owned subsidiary TerraStream Limited, started working on its first development contract for a DeFi-related project in collaboration with Gibraltar registered Devmons. The project was successfully completed and delivered in May 2020 on a revenue share basis between TerraStream and Devmons. There is the potential for further collaboration with Devmons based on a similar revenue share model without the requirement for a formal joint venture agreement as originally envisioned. In March 2020, Coinsilium's wholly owned subsidiary, Seedcoin Limited ('Seedcoin'), completed the process of its re-domiciliation from the British Virgin Islands to Gibraltar. Seedcoin is the entity which holds shares in Coinsilium's portfolio companies. For the Group's and Company's 31 December 2019 financial statements, the COVID-19 outbreak and the related impacts are considered non-adjusting events. There has been no significant disruption to the Group's and Company's activities to date from COVID-19, although the Board continues to monitor any risk. Outlook Despite impressive developments announced by certain of Coinsilium's portfolio companies, particularly Indorse, with significant milestones achieved both in terms of client wins and organic revenue generation, over the course of 2019 it became increasingly apparent that the market, as reflected in Coinsilium's share price, was struggling to recognise the potential for value creation and growth within Coinsilium's investment portfolio. As a consequence, the Company has faced significant challenges in maintaining the level of momentum required in order to effectively pursue further investment opportunities on reasonable and realistic terms for the Company and its shareholders. At the same time there is a fast growing wave of interest in blockchain-based Decentralised Finance ('DeFi') and Crypto Finance applications, and the global Crypto Finance market is showing strong month-on-month growth with active collateral on DeFi platforms now at over USD3Bn, up over 600% year-to-date. Management believes that Coinsilium has the right experience, network and access to the most suitable technical and commercial partners, such as its joint venture partners IOV Labs, in order to effectively execute a new strategy with a specific focus on pursuing substantial opportunities in DeFi and Crypto Finance. This has led Management to take the decision to initiate a Strategic Business Review, details of which were announced on 13 July 2020, covering the Company's existing operational activities and equity investment portfolio, in order to pave the way for the Company's transition from an investor in early-stage start-ups to a focused Blockchain, DeFi and Crypto Finance venture operator. The Company is currently working on several DeFi models with the aim of launching substantial commercial solutions either independently or through its partner network. Given the current pace of growth in the sector the Company believes that such solutions have the potential to generate meaningful revenue streams for Coinsilium. Coinsilium has also commenced income generating staking operations using its crypto reserves as active collateral, thereby utilising existing internal resources to accelerate and enhance new revenue generation. Staking activities are expected to increase over the coming months as the Company looks to develop further in-house expertise to expand its operational capabilities. As part of the process of general business restructuring, and in line with the ongoing Review, Coinsilium's investment holding company Seedcoin Limited has been redomiciled from the BVI to Gibraltar in preparation for a proposed transaction. Initial early stage discussions with certain interested parties are ongoing and whilst there can be no guarantee that these discussions will lead to a value accretive transaction, it is Management's view that, given the substantial progress made by certain companies amongst Coinsilium investments, the Seedcoin equity portfolio holds materially greater value than is currently recognised by the market.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 31, 2020 07:19 ET (11:19 GMT)

Financial Review Total comprehensive income, including fair value gains and losses on financial assets and digital assets, reported a loss for the period of GBP106,378 compared to a loss of GBP1,495,424 in the previous year. Loss for the period from continuing operations was GBP258,943 (2018: loss of GBP982,034). This loss is the result of administrative expenses of GBP639,274 during the period, an increase in net fair value of equity investments of GBP572,805 and impairments to other current assets of GBP257,401 (loss in the value of tokens). As at 31 December 2019, cash and cash equivalents amounted to GBP235,079 (2018: GBP592,171). It is important to note that the Company received an investment of GBP250,001 post period in January 2020. No dividends were paid or recommended to be paid during the year. Eddy Travia Chief Executive 30 July 2020 The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement. For further information, please contact: Coinsilium Group Limited www.coinsilium.com [1] Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman +44 (0) 7785 381089 Eddy Travia, Chief Executive + 44 (0) 7781 306903 Peterhouse Capital Limited +44 (0) 207 469 0930 Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl (AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser) SI Capital Limited +44 (0) 1483 413 500 Nick Emerson (Broker) Token Advisory Services Coinsilium advised two companies on their TGE in 2019 which were completed before 31 December 2019: · OasisBloc - OASISBloc, backed by DoubleChain Inc in Korea, is the first blockchainised data platform designed for trading useful data & value in the business world. · Jur - Jur is a Zug-registered company developing a blockchain-based decentralised legal ecosystem, automating the process of contract creation, execution, enforcement and dispute resolution. Jur was the first IEO of cryptocurrency exchange OceanEx. Jur is a blockchain project backed by VeChain. The Company started to advise another client at the end of 2019 and which may complete its token issuance or a traditional fund raise in 2020: · Kesholabs - a Kenya-based venture builder and development studio whose primary focus is in blockchain-driven innovation and decentralised open finance solutions. Kesholabs' Pesabase crypto payment and remittance platform won the first Celo Camp competition. Celo is an organisation backed by Andreessen Horowitz, a renowned US-based Venture Capital fund. Investee Companies Update Indorse In June 2019, portfolio company Indorse Pte. Ltd. announced that Brand Capital, the strategic investment arm of India's largest media house, The Times Group, will invest up to USD $6.5m in the Singapore-based skills verification platform Indorse. Based on The Times Group investment at a valuation of USD $15m, the implied value of Coinsilium's 10% shareholding in Indorse is USD $1.5m, representing a 350% uplift in the two years since Coinsilium's initial investment at the pre-seed and seed stage. Throughout 2019, Indorse has deployed three distinct and complementary product lines which have been very well received by their Corporate clients which include Fortune 500 companies such as Grab, OCBC Bank, Dell and Rolls Royce. The services offered by Indorse include: · Optimising Recruitment - Evaluation and assessment of candidates' coding skills. Clients obtain comprehensive, qualitative reports to help them make more informed hiring decisions. · Recruitment through Hackathons - Facilitation of Country/region-wide hackathons. Organisation of outreach, roadshows & assessment for clients optimising the hire and recruitment process for data engineers and scientists. · Future Readiness through Upskilling - Assessment driven learning. Upskilling of workforce through a series of quality content modules with pre and post-assessments by a panel of world-renowned industry experts. Indorse has been working with a number of SMEs from Singapore; these range from 20-person start-ups to 200-person recruiting agencies and, in the Autumn of 2019, Indorse has established a UK subsidiary company with sales representation to act as a springboard for expansion into the European and U.S. markets. Post Period In 2020, Indorse launched a new remote performance management tool called Metamorph, allowing its clients to assess the performance of their tech staff remotely through team communication platforms like Slack. This solution takes into account the increased number of remote work situations due to Covid-19 social distancing measures and helps engineering managers improve technical delivery and performance by identifying blind spots in their software engineering team. Indorse is co-organising with Coinsilium 'Post Covid Hack', a global online hackathon bringing together a number of teams to create new open-source solutions to overcome the health, economic, social and privacy challenges of the post-Covid19 era. Official partners of the hackathon which is due to start in August 2020 include Gibraltar Finance, IOV Labs and Singapore-based Tribe Accelerator. Blox Throughout 2019, the Blox team has continued to on-board business clients paying a monthly subscription to access Blox professional cryptocurrency portfolio management tools. Blox allows companies access to share the workspace with team members, auditors, CFO, and CPA to include all parties involved in accounts, audits or taxes preparations. Blox enables users, traders and enterprises to manage and track their cryptocurrency portfolio with pro tools and advanced management features like auto-sync for exchanges and wallets, and daily snapshots of the portfolio balance and activity. Post Period In 2020, Blox unveiled a new branch of their operations, Blox Staking, which is focused on providing decentralised Ethereum 2.0 staking services. As Ethereum's plans to move from a Proof of Work consensus mechanism to a Proof of Stake mechanism, with an announced minimum of 32 ETH (or about USD7,780 at current prices) to be staked by participants to run their own validator nodes, Blox has identified a need to provide custody-free Eth2 staking as a service and plan to roll out this service as soon as Ethereum 2.0 launches its initial go-live phase (phase 0). Elevate Health During 2019 Elevate Health has pursued the development of their proprietary mobile application with programmes to track and assess the changes in lifestyle behaviour of users in preparation for the roll out of a comprehensive pilot program in Southeast Asia and Australia. Post Period In 2020, Elevate Health has been reviewing solutions responding to the new health concerns triggered by Covid-19 such as co-morbidities which tend to increase health risks of infected patients. Factom In August 2019, Factom announced that the Factom Protocol was being leveraged by a new project, the PegNet, that adds payments and store of value utilities to the Factom Protocol. The PegNet is an independent, open source protocol that delivers 30 protocol backed tokens pegged to real world assets such as the U.S. dollar, Euros and other key fiat currencies as well as hard assets, such as gold, and a number of cryptocurrencies. According to Factom, PegNet should increase liquidity and demand for Factom's tokens. PegNet CPU mining went live in August 2019 and it is today described as 'The Stablecoin Network for Decentralised Finance'. In September 2019, the U.S. Department of Energy ("DOE") granted circa USD200,000 to Factom to protect the national power grid. According to the DOE, the project seeks to protect the security of millions of devices. Post Period In June 2020, the Company announced that it had been notified by the directors of Factom that Factom has filed for reorganisation under Chapter 11 Subchapter V to address structural issues preventing them from raising further capital. Factom advised that Chapter 11 Subchapter V provisions preserve the position of the existing shareholders and structures the means of paying creditors. The directors of Factom expected Factom to emerge from the Chapter 11 reorganisation in 60 to 90 days. StartupToken In 2019, StartupToken moved its main activities to Singapore where it has been based since then. Through a Strategic Advisory Agreement signed with IOV Labs in July 2019, StartupToken Singapore helped IOV Labs establish a presence in the Southeast Asian market. Post Period In 2020, StartupToken started working on a new service, a Bitcoin storage and payment card called Census described as 'Census Smart Card and Wallet', an NFC powered smart bitcoin card, storing coins with military grade protection, without compromising convenience and usability, making the bitcoin experience as simple as it should be. Helperbit Helperbit is an Italian startup that uses blockchain technology to allow people to donate digital and local currencies to charities and to people in need all over the world, trace their donation and how it is used, offering full transparency of economic flows. In 2019, Helperbit pursued the development of its cryptocurrency donation platform. Post Period In 2020, Helperbit's collaboration with the Red Cross in Italy to finance medical equipment during the Covid-19 crisis via cryptocurrency donations

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 31, 2020 07:19 ET (11:19 GMT)