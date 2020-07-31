NOTICE 2020-07-31 TURBO WARRANTS (Record Id 143594) Nasdaq Stockholm has decided to list 10 warrant(s) issued by Nordea Bank Abp with effect from 2020-08-03. The warrant(s) will be listed on the NSDX segment of the Nasdaq First North Sweden. (STO Warrants Extend ME) Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7050 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=785532