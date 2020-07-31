AmeraMex International, Inc.: AmeraMex International Hosts Second Quarter Financial Conference Call

CHICO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2020 / AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCQB:AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies, infrastructure construction, and forestry conservation, has scheduled its 2020 second-quarter conference call, on Monday, August 10 at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time, 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call dial-in number for both U.S. and international callers is 1.201.689.8560. Please dial into the conference center five minutes before the call begins and ask the operator for the AmeraMex conference call. An audio replay of the call will be available from August 10, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time until August 24, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. The replay is accessible by dialing 1.412.317.6671 and entering pin number 13707920.

About AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International sells, leases, and rents heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries, including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber. The company, serving a US and international customer base, has over 30 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service. Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net, or www.hamreequipment.com for additional company information, equipment videos, equipment inventory, and pricing.

Investor and Media Relations

McCloud Communications, LLC

Marty Tullio, Managing Member

Office: 949.632.1900 or Marty@McCloudCommunications.com

