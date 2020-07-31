The "Europe Low-Code Development Platform Market By Component, By Application, By Deployment Type, By End User, By Country, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Low-Code Development Platform Market is expected to witness market growth of 24% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026).

Low code development tools have many benefits and more people can contribute to the application development process. These tools also help companies boost their agility. It reduces the complexity of the application process. Low code platforms have two other important benefits, i.e. high productivity and lower costs, as they develop more applications in less time.

Whether its business customers designing an app themselves or simplifying the production process for coders by automating manual procedures, low-code technology makes it simpler than ever to create versatile applications to achieve different tasks. In the long run, low-code platform applications help companies become more agile. Visual architecture that requires drawing instead of coding will speed the evolution of the image exponentially.

With the potential to create more applications with less time, prices are dropping. But this isn't the only driver. Low-code development eliminates the need for additional developers and lowers recruiting costs. And the right low-code technology will make anyone in the enterprise-not only IT-more efficient. Low-code development allows more software to be developed with less time. What used to take months can be reduced to days or even minutes. With low-code growth, time is no longer an obstacle to real innovation.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Europe Low-Code Development Platform Market, by Component

1.4.2 Europe Low-Code Development Platform Market, by Application

1.4.3 Europe Low-Code Development Platform Market, by Deployment Type

1.4.4 Europe Low-Code Development Platform Market, by End User

1.4.5 Europe Low-Code Development Platform Market, by Country

1.5 Methodology for the research

Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints

Chapter 3. Competition Analysis Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Mergers Acquisitions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2016-2020)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Product Launches and Product Expansions: 2016, Oct 2020,May) Leading Players

Chapter 4. Europe Low-Code Development Platform Market by Component

4.1 Europe Low-Code Development Platform (Without Services) Market by Country

4.2 Europe Low-Code Development Platform Services Market by Country

Chapter 5. Europe Low-Code Development Platform Market by Industry Vertical

5.1 Europe BFSI Low-Code Development Platform Market by Country

5.2 Europe IT Telecom Low-Code Development Platform Market by Country

5.3 Europe Healthcare Low-Code Development Platform Market by Country

5.4 Europe Retail eCommerce Low-Code Development Platform Market by Country

5.5 Europe Government Defense Low-Code Development Platform Market by Country

5.6 Europe Energy Utilities Low-Code Development Platform Market by Country

5.7 Europe Manufacturing Low-Code Development Platform Market by Country

5.8 Europe Other Industry Vertical Low-Code Development Platform Market by Country

Chapter 6. Europe Low-Code Development Platform Market by Application type

6.1 Europe Low-Code Development Platform Web-based Market by Country

6.2 Europe Low-Code Development Platform Desktop Server-based Market by Country

6.3 Europe Low-Code Development Platform Mobile-based Market by Country

Chapter 7. Europe Low-Code Development Platform Market by Deployment Type

7.1 Europe On-premise Low-Code Development Platform Market by Country

7.2 Europe Cloud Low-Code Development Platform Market by Country

Chapter 8. Europe Low-Code Development Platform Market by Country

8.1 Germany Low-Code Development Platform Market

8.2 UK Low-Code Development Platform Market

8.3 France Low-Code Development Platform Market

8.4 Russia Low-Code Development Platform Market

8.5 Spain Low-Code Development Platform Market

8.6 Italy Low-Code Development Platform Market

8.7 Rest of Europe Low-Code Development Platform Market

Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9.1 Salesforce.com, Inc.

9.2 Microsoft Corporation

9.3 Oracle Corporation

9.4 Pegasystems, Inc.

9.5 Fujitsu Limited (Fujitsu RunMyProcess)

9.6 Siemens AG (Mendix)

9.7 Appian Corporation

9.8 K2 Software, Inc.

9.9 QuickBase, Inc.

9.10 Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

