With the rising demand for healthcare services, there has been a subsequent rise in demand for drug development. As such, new technologies to improve bioanalytical testing have been developed for facilitating drug development, which is likely to revolutionize the healthcare and pharma industries over the next five years. Quantzig recently collaborated with a bioanalytical testing services provider to help them design and develop a data warehousing system. This success story also offers insights into the current bioanalytical testing services market landscape and solutions for effective data management.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200731005019/en/

Engagement Summary: Data Warehousing and BI Solution (Graphic: Business Wire)

Partnering with us to build a data warehouse for your organization helps you adopt a progressive approach with continuous guidance and support from data science experts to test and find loopholes to guarantee the basic adequacy of the data warehousing system. Request a FREE proposal to get started.

Intensifying demand for pharmaceutical R&D poses a new data management challenge

A rise in pandemics and the prevalence of chronic diseases is poised to intensify the demand for research and drug development across geographies. This, in turn, is expected to drive the proliferation of the bioanalytical testing services market in the years to come. However, the high costs associated with bioanalytical testing and drug data management are likely to undermine growth leading to a huge surge in the adoption of advanced data warehousing and business intelligence solutions.

Quantzig is at the forefront of enabling business innovation to facilitate better outcomes and business reach. Contact usto learn more about our capabilities.

Engagement Overview

The inability to maintain massive datasets needed to create reports and dashboards to enable a comprehensive analysis of their business performance, improve processes and, consequently, enhance customer experience prompted a bioanalytical services provider based out the US to partner with Quantzig. Another challenge was to ensure that the reporting and analytics abilities are in line with the requirements of the United States Department of Health and Human Services.

Quantzig's BI implementation team comprising of 550+ seasoned big data analytics experts and data science professionals designed and developed a data warehouse to meet the unique needs of the client. The deployed framework enabled the client to streamline their operations and optimize business processes, ensuring a quick turn around time for data dashboarding and reporting.

Are you looking for more information? Book a FREE Demo to learn more about our proprietary analytics platforms and data analytics capabilities.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200731005019/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact

Quantzig

Eva Sharma

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us