'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD) 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC:Statement on access to the insider information contained in the accounting statements for 31-Jul-2020 / 14:47 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Statement on access to the insider information contained in the accounting statements for 1H2020 of the person being an insider 1. General information 1.1. The "Surgutneftegas" Public Joint Stock Company issuer's full corporate name 1.2. The "Surgutneftegas" PJSC issuer's abbreviat ed corporate name 1.3. The Russian Federation, Tyumenskaya Oblast, issuer's Khanty-Mansiysky Autonomous Okrug - Yugra, Surgut, location ul.Grigoriya Kukuyevitskogo, 1, bld. 1 1.4. The 1028600584540 issuer's OGRN code 1.5. The 8602060555 issuer's taxpayer identific ation number (INN) 1.6. The 00155-A issuer's unique code as assigned by the registeri ng authority 1.7. http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/ [1]; Website used by the issuer to http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312 disclose informati on 1.8. Date 31.07.2020 of the event about which the statement is made 2. Information content 2.1. Type of the document the text of which is published on the website by the person being an insider: interim accounting (financial) statements. 2.2. Reporting period for which the statements are compiled: 1H2020. 2.3. Date when the issuer published the text of the relevant statements on the website: 31.07.2020 3. Signature 3.1. Director General "Surgutneftegas" PJSC ___________________ V.L.Bogdanov 3.2. Date 31 July 2020 STAMP ISIN: US8688612048 Category Code: IR TIDM: SGGD LEI Code: 2138002GZLU65FRAC894 Sequence No.: 79432 EQS News ID: 1107713 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=55af7fb5d5e6fd6d305f4410c8263b41&application_id=1107713&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

July 31, 2020 08:47 ET (12:47 GMT)