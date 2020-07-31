Infiniti Research is the world's leading independent provider of strategic market intelligence solutions. Our market intelligence services are designed to connect your organization's goals with global opportunities. Infiniti has recently announced the completion of its FREE downloadable resource on COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Marine internal combustion engine market.

The client, an OEM in the US, partnered with Infiniti Research to enhance their efforts in capitalizing on the most lucrative market opportunities. Through the engagement, the client wanted to assess the global marine internal combustion engine market and identify the key market dynamics, including the significant growth drivers and critical technology trends, and the size and growth potential of different segments. As the COVID-19 outbreak was impacting business outcomes of companies across the globe, the client also wanted to understand the level of impact of the pandemic on their business and also analyze how key market competitors were adapting and strategizing to overcome these new roadblocks.

The engagement covers:

In a span of four weeks, experts at Infiniti Research undertook an incisive study of the global marine internal combustion engine market, covering:

Demand and Supply of Fleet

Market size and segmentation of marine internal combustion engine: By engine type

Market segmentation by major manufacturers: marine internal combustion engine market

Segmentation by Major Countries

Impact of COVID-19, market drivers, market challenges, and technology trends

Impact of COVID-19 on marine internal combustion engine OEMs

Infiniti Research developed incisive market insights on the marine internal combustion engine market. Some of the key inferences from the COVID-19 impact analysis on this market include:

Supply chain disruptions and business loss

Disruptions in the marine industry leading to a decline in shipbuilding activities

Vessels with high demand traditionally to be impacted

Leisure marine to be severely affected

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit:https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

